Big Bash League 2023-24 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Big Bash League 2023-24 final will be played between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 24. Sydney Sixers booked their place in the summit clash by defeating Brisbane Heat by 39 runs in the Qualifier in Queensland. The Heat, on the other hand, hammered Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs in the Challenger to confirm their spot in the final.

Sydney Sixers were comprehensive in their triumph over Brisbane Heat in the Qualifier. Sent into bat after losing the toss, they put up 152/8 on the board as Moises Henriques top-scored with 59 off 50, while opener Daniel Hughes contributed 42 off 33. In the chase, Brisbane Heat were all out for 113 in 17.5 overs as Ben Dwarshuis starred with 5/21 in 3.5 overs. Jimmy Peirson (26) was the only Brisbane Heat batter to cross the 20-run mark.

Brisbane Heat won the toss in the Challenger and batted first against Adelaide Strikers. They posted an impressive 214/7 on the board as Josh Brown scored a sensational 140 off only 57 balls, a knock that featured 10 fours and 12 sixes. Adelaide Strikers could not recover from the pounding and only managed 160 in response. Spencer Johnson and Nathan McSweeney claimed three scalps each for the Heat.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Final telecast channel list in India

The final of Big Bash League 2023-24 between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the BBL 2023-24 final can be watched on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Final live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Big Bash League 2023-24 final in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website.

Cricket fans can also watch live streaming of the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match on the FanCode app and website by purchasing a pass.

