Big Bash League 2023-24 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Big Bash League 2023-24 will be played from December 7 to January 24. This will be the 13th edition of the tournament. Perth Scorchers are the defending champions in the BBL. They beat Brisbane Heat by five wickets in the final last season in Perth to be crowned champions for the fifth time.

Apart from Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, the other franchises that will feature in BBL 2023-24 are Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers, and Sydney Thunder. Matches will be played across various venues including Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Hobart.

Following some critical feedback over the length of the Big Bash League, this year’s edition has been shortened to 44 matches from 61 last season. Each team will contest 10 league games. The knockout stage will see the first and second-placed teams meet in the Qualifier, with the winner progressing to the final.

The loser of the Qualifier will meet the winner of the Knockout match (which will be played between the third and fourth-placed teams) in the Challenger. The winner of the Challenger will meet the winner of the Qualifier in the Big Bash League 2023-24 final.

Big Bash League 2023-24 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of BBL 2023-24 in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. As per the official Big Bash League promo, the live telecast of the Australian T20 franchise league can be watched on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

The coverage of the first match to be played between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at The Gabba in Brisbane begins at 1:45 PM IST.

Big Bash League 2023-24 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Big Bash League 2023-24 in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website.

Rashid Khan to miss BBL season

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will miss the latest edition of the Big Bash League due to a minor back surgery. The versatile cricketer represents Adelaide Strikers in the T20 league.

Having made his BBL debut in December 2017, the 25-year-old has picked up 98 wickets in 69 matches at an average of 17.51 and an economy rate of 6.44.