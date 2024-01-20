Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Matthew Short

Adelaide Strikers beat the Perth Scorchers by 50 runs in the knockouts of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 20. After putting up a decent score of 155-7, the Strikers bowled the Scorchers out for 105 in 16.2 overs.

The Strikers, on a five-game winning streak, will next be up against Brisbane Heat in the Challenger on Monday, January 22, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in BBL 2023-24

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer of BBL 2023-24 and has been in stupendous form.

The Adelaide Strikers batter has racked up 522 runs in 10 games at an average of 65.25 and a strike rate of 151.74, with six half-centuries and a top score of 82.

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers is second in the list, having scored 334 runs in 11 games at an average of 37.11 and a strike rate of 127.96, with two half-centuries and a top score of 85 not out.

Chris Lynn has scored 304 runs in seven games, with three fifties and a top score of 83 not out. Laurie Evans, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Alex Hales and Jake Fraser-McGurk have also been impressive.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2023-24

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the BBL 2023-24.

In nine games, the fast bowler has accounted for 17 scalps at an economy rate of 7.63. Ben Dwarshuis of the Sydney Sixers has also been stupendous, picking up 16 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 6.77.

Jason Behrendorff of the Scorchers has churned out 16 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.69. Jamie Overton, Paul Walter, Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson have also been impressive.

