Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Josh Brown and Xavier Bartlett

The Challenger of the Big Bash League 2023-24 saw the Brisbane Heat face the Adelaide Strikers. The Carrara Oval in Queensland hosted this exciting contest on Monday (January 22).

Brisbane Heat won the toss and batted first. Josh Brown opened the batting for them and went berserk. He played some outstanding strokes and scored at a brisk rate. He was supported by Nathan McSweeney (33) from the other end as the Strikers were left clueless.

Brown continued playing his strokes and brought up his century off just 41 balls. He smashed 10 fours and 12 sixes to score 140 off just 57 balls to help his side post a mammoth 214 on the board. The Strikers picked up seven wickets in total.

In reply, the Strikers lost in-form Matthew Short on 19 inside the powerplay. Thomas Kelly tried hard and scored a quickfire 41 but fell in the 12th over as Heat kept picking wickets at regular intervals. As a result, the Strikers failed to get going.

Harry Nielsen scored a fighting 50 but it wasn’t enough as the Strikers got bundled out on 160 in the last over to lose the game by 54 runs. Spencer Johnson and skipper McSweeney grabbed three scalps each for Heat as they won the game comprehensively and qualified for the final of BBL 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 11 11 2 541 82 60.11 353 153.25 - 6 - 43 25 2 AM Hardie (PS) 11 11 2 334 85* 37.11 261 127.96 - 2 - 18 14 3 J Brown (BH) 8 8 0 313 140 39.12 205 152.68 1 - - 26 20 4 CA Lynn (AS) 7 7 2 304 83* 60.8 185 164.32 - 3 - 31 14 5 LJ Evans (PS) 10 7 2 292 85* 58.4 154 189.61 - 3 - 29 16 6 BJ Webster (MS) 9 8 2 262 66* 43.66 229 114.41 - 3 1 21 7 7 BR McDermott (HH) 8 8 2 261 95* 43.5 192 135.93 - 3 - 25 12 8 AD Hales (ST) 9 9 0 258 72 28.66 183 140.98 - 1 1 27 13 9 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 9 8 0 257 70 32.12 162 158.64 - 2 1 17 18 10 JM Vince (SS) 9 9 1 244 83 30.5 196 124.48 - 2 - 26 5

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2023-24. The Strikers skipper departed on 19 in the Challenger against Heat. He has now taken his runs tally to 541 runs in 11 outings and sits at the top of the most runs list.

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers is placed second in the most runs list of Big Bash League 2023. He has scored 334 runs in 11 matches at an average of 37.11.

Brisbane Heat’s Josh Brown has taken giant strides in the list of most runs after his mind-blogging ton against the Strikers in the Challenger. His 57-ball 140 knock has helped him take his runs tally to 313 in eight games and has jumped to the third spot.

Chris Lynn of Adelaide Strikers sits below Brown in the most runs list. He finished Big Bash League 2023-24 with 304 runs in seven games at an average of 60.80.

Laurie Evans of Perth Scorchers follows Lynn in the list. He has scored 292 runs in 10 games and struck at 189.61 in the competition.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 10 10 222 37 - 282 18 3/29 15.66 7.62 12.33 - - 2 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 10 10 218 36.2 - 246 16 5/21 15.37 6.77 13.62 - 1 3 JP Behrendorff (PS) 10 9 198 33 1 254 16 4/25 15.87 7.69 12.37 1 - 4 PI Walter (BH) 10 10 186 31 - 267 16 3/27 16.68 8.61 11.62 - - 5 J Overton (AS) 9 9 206 34.2 - 277 16 3/23 17.31 8.06 12.87 - - 6 SH Johnson (BH) 10 10 210 35 1 249 15 3/20 16.6 7.11 14 - - 7 CJ Boyce (AS) 11 11 254 42.2 - 293 14 3/20 20.92 6.92 18.14 - - 8 L Pope (AS) 6 6 126 21 - 185 13 4/22 14.23 8.8 9.69 2 - 9 LR Morris (PS) 9 9 186 31 - 247 13 5/24 19 7.96 14.3 - 1 10 DR Sams (ST) 9 8 162 27 - 251 12 5/30 20.91 9.29 13.5 1 1

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has retained his top position after picking up a wicket against the Strikers in the Challenger. He has 18 wickets to his name in 10 games.

Ben Dwarshuis of Sydney Sixers sits below Bartlett in the most wickets list. The left-arm pacer has grabbed 16 scalps in 10 games at an average of 15.37 and will be looking to go at the top by adding more to his tally in the final.

Jason Behrendorff of Perth Scorchers grabbed 16 wickets at an average of 15.87 and is placed third in the most wickets list.

Paul Walter of Brisbane Heat also has 16 scalps to his name in the Big Bash League 2023-24 and follows Behrendorff as he averages 16.68.

Jamie Overton of Adelaide Strikers sits below Walter in the list of most wickets. The English pacer has 16 wickets to his name and averages 17.31 with the ball.

