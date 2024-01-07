Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Chris Jordan

Brisbane Heat faced Hobart Hurricanes in the 29th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7, at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bowl.

Colin Munro emerged as the highest scorer for Brisbane Heat, scoring 56 runs off 47 deliveries. His innings helped the Heat posted 132 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for the Hurricanes with three wickets in his four-over quota. Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets while Patrick Dooley and Nikhil Chaudhary took one wicket each.

The second innings was reduced to 16 overs due to rain and the Hurricanes had to chase a revised target of 118 runs. They lost half of their wickets for just 56 runs in the ninth over and seemed to be down and out. However, Nikhil scored 55 runs off 38 deliveries and emerged as the highest-scorer for his side.

The Hurricanes managed to score 116 runs, losing nine wickets in the process. The decisive last-ball run-out, occurring when they needed three runs, led to their fourth defeat of the tournament. Xavier Bartlett emerged as the standout bowler for the Heat, claiming three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 6 6 1 351 82 70.2 225 156 - 5 - 27 17 2 CA Lynn (AS) 6 6 2 267 83* 66.75 159 167.92 - 3 - 27 13 3 AM Hardie (PS) 6 6 2 251 85* 62.75 181 138.67 - 2 - 13 13 4 C Munro (BH) 6 6 1 222 99* 44.4 154 144.15 - 2 1 14 11 5 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 8 7 0 215 70 30.71 131 164.12 - 2 1 13 16 6 CT Bancroft (ST) 6 6 0 202 74 33.66 162 124.69 - 1 - 18 3 7 JM Vince (SS) 7 7 1 195 83 32.5 154 126.62 - 2 - 22 3 8 GJ Maxwell (MS) 7 7 2 191 35* 38.2 112 170.53 - - - 20 11 9 DJM Short (AS) 6 6 0 178 66 29.66 145 122.75 - 2 - 16 7 10 BJ Webster (MS) 7 6 1 178 66* 35.6 152 117.1 - 2 1 15 4

Matthew Short is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has 351 runs to his name in six innings at an average of 70.20 and a strike rate of 156.

Chris Lynn remains in second place. He has scored 267 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 167.92. Following closely, Aaron Hardie is the third-highest run-scorer this season. He has made 251 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 62.75 and a strike rate of 138.67.

Colin Munro has moved to fourth spot, having amassed 222 runs in six matches at an average of 44.40. Meanwhile, Jake Fraser-McGurk has slipped to fifth position, having scored 215 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 164.12.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 6 6 126 21 - 157 13 3/29 12.07 7.47 9.69 - - 2 DR Sams (ST) 6 5 102 17 - 160 11 5/30 14.54 9.41 9.27 1 1 3 PI Walter (BH) 6 6 108 18 - 143 10 3/27 14.3 7.94 10.8 - - 4 LR Morris (PS) 4 4 90 15 - 111 9 5/24 12.33 7.4 10 - 1 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 6 5 102 17 1 124 9 4/25 13.77 7.29 11.33 1 - 6 MJ Swepson (BH) 6 5 115 19.1 - 131 8 3/23 16.37 6.83 14.37 - - 7 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 8 JM Bird (SS) 5 5 108 18 - 145 8 2/19 18.12 8.05 13.5 - - 9 J Edwards (SS) 7 7 126 21 - 162 8 3/24 20.25 7.71 15.75 - - 10 DA Payne (AS) 5 5 112 18.4 - 181 8 3/37 22.62 9.69 14 - -

Xavier Bartlett has moved to the first spot on the wicket-takers list. He has 13 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 12.07.

Daniel Sams has slipped to second place from first. He has picked 11 wickets in five innings at an average of 14.54.

Paul Walter is currently the third-highest wicket-taker as he moved up from fifth position. He has picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.30 and an impressive strike rate of 10.80.

Both Lance Morris and Jason Behrendorff have taken nine wickets each and are in the next two places.

