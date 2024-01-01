Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Updated) ft. Cameron Bancroft

It was a double-header Monday in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 to start the New Year. The first game saw the Hobart Hurricanes face the Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. In the evening game, the Brisbane Heat were scheduled to face the Sydney Sixers at The Gabba in Brisbane.

In Hobart, Sydney Thunder were asked to bat first and their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Skipper Chris Green top-scored with 33* lower down the order to help them finish their innings on 150/8.

The Hurricanes bowled beautifully throughout the innings and didn’t allow Thunder’s batters to get away. Patrick Dooley, Chris Jordan and Nikhil Chaudhary picked up two wickets apiece for them.

In reply, the Hurricanes got off to a decent start. Their top-order batters got them off to a solid start before Ben McDermott played a brilliant knock at four. He remained unbeaten on 53 off 34 balls to take the Hurricanes across the line in 18.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The evening game that was scheduled to be played in Brisbane. It was relentlessly raining throughout the evening and the match officials decided to call off the game. The rain played a spoilsport in the blockbuster clash between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers and both sides shared a point each.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 CT Bancroft (ST) 6 6 0 202 74 33.66 162 124.69 - 1 - 18 3 2 MW Short (AS) 4 4 0 201 82 50.25 130 154.61 - 3 - 13 11 3 CA Lynn (AS) 4 4 1 190 83* 63.33 110 172.72 - 2 - 19 10 4 AM Hardie (PS) 4 4 2 182 85* 91 124 146.77 - 2 - 12 9 5 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 6 5 0 175 70 35 88 198.86 - 2 1 11 14 6 BJ Webster (MS) 5 4 1 164 66* 54.66 130 126.15 - 2 - 13 4 7 C Munro (BH) 4 4 1 157 99* 52.33 99 158.58 - 1 1 11 9 8 DJM Short (AS) 4 4 0 148 66 37 125 118.4 - 2 - 14 4 9 O Davies (ST) 6 6 0 148 35 24.66 108 137.03 - - - 13 5 10 AI Ross (ST) 6 6 0 142 46 23.66 115 123.47 - - - 6 6

Cameron Bancroft of Sydney Thunder has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He scored 21 off 20 balls against the Hobart Hurricanes and has taken his tally to 202 runs in six games to sit at the top of the list.

Adelaide Strikers’ skipper Matthew Short sits below Bancroft in the most runs list after having scored 201 runs in four games. He averages a hefty 50.25 in the competition.

Chris Lynn also is having a fantastic time in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has amassed 190 runs in four outings and sits below his skipper in the list of most runs.

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers has scored 182 runs in four games and follows Lynn in the most runs list. He averages 91 with the bat, after remaining unbeaten on two occasions.

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Melbourne Renegades has hit 175 runs in five innings and sits below Hardie in the most runs list in the Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 DR Sams (ST) 6 5 102 17 - 160 11 5/30 14.54 9.41 9.27 1 1 2 XC Bartlett (BH) 4 4 84 14 - 100 9 3/29 11.11 7.14 9.33 - - 3 JP Behrendorff (PS) 4 3 72 12 1 76 8 4/25 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 4 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 5 JM Bird (SS) 5 5 108 18 - 145 8 2/19 18.12 8.05 13.5 - - 6 MJ Swepson (BH) 4 4 91 15.1 - 105 7 3/23 15 6.92 13 - - 7 J Edwards (SS) 5 5 102 17 - 133 7 3/24 19 7.82 14.57 - - 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (MR) 6 6 126 21 - 157 7 3/20 22.42 7.47 18 - - 9 W Sutherland (MR) 6 6 125 20.5 - 173 7 3/36 24.71 8.3 17.85 - - 10 PI Walter (BH) 4 4 72 12 - 90 6 3/27 15 7.5 12 - -

Daniel Sams of Sydney Thunder is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He picked up a wicket against Hobart Hurricanes to take his tally to 11 and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat is bowling beautifully in this year’s competition. He has picked up nine wickets in four games and averages 11.11 to sit below Sams in the most wickets list.

Jason Behrendorff has eight wickets to his name at an average of 9.50 and follows Bartlett in the list.

Zaman Khan of Sydney Thunder also has grabbed eight wickets and sits below Behrendorff as he averages 16.37 with the ball.

Jackson Bird of Sydney Thunder has eight wickets in five games at an average of 18.12 and follows Zaman in the most wickets list.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App