Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft. Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams

The 16th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 saw Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 15 runs at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Brisbane Heat won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost Colin Munro on a golden duck in the very first over. Josh Brown (39) was joined by Nathan McSweeney and the two built a solid partnership for the second wicket.

They put 106 between them before Brown fell. McSweeney’s knock of 73 helped Brisbane Heat post 172 on the board. Daniel Sams bowled brilliantly for Thunder and picked up a fifer.

In reply, Sydney Thunder got off to a wonderful start as Alex Hales (28) and Cameron Bancroft put a solid opening stand. Heat stormed into the contest after breaking the stand. Bancroft was the lone fighter with the bat for Thunder and scored 46 before departing in the 14th over.

The other batters failed to contribute as they finished their innings on 157/9 to fall short of the target by 15 runs. Xavier Bartlett was the pick of the bowlers for Heat, having registered figures of 3/29 to help his side defend the total successfully.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AM Hardie (PS) 4 4 2 182 85* 91 124 146.77 - 2 - 12 9 2 CT Bancroft (ST) 4 4 0 175 74 43.75 132 132.57 - 1 - 15 3 3 C Munro (BH) 4 4 1 157 99* 52.33 99 158.58 - 1 1 11 9 4 MW Short (AS) 2 2 0 137 82 68.5 89 153.93 - 2 - 8 8 5 HWR Cartwright (MS) 4 4 1 126 47* 42 75 168 - - - 12 6 6 JC Silk (SS) 4 4 2 116 66* 58 80 145 - 1 - 8 4 7 O Davies (ST) 4 4 0 113 35 28.25 81 139.5 - - - 9 5 8 NA McSweeney (BH) 3 3 0 111 73 37 94 118.08 - 1 - 7 2 9 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 5 4 0 105 55 26.25 51 205.88 - 1 1 6 10 10 SW Billings (BH) 4 4 0 104 40 26 71 146.47 - - - 11 2

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers continues to top the list of most runs in the Big Bash League 2023. He has scored 182 in four outings so far, averaging a hefty 91 in the competition.

Cameron Bancroft of Sydney Thunder has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list after his well-composed knock against Brisbane Heat. He scored 46 to take his tally to 175 and sits below Hardie.

Brisbane Heat skipper Colin Munro departed on a golden duck against Sydney Thunder at the Gabba. He couldn’t add more to his tally of 157 runs and follows Bancroft in the most runs list.

Below Munro sits Matt Short of Adelaide Strikers who has scored 137 runs in two innings. He has hit two fifties so far, with a highest score of 82.

Hilton Cartwright of Melbourne Stars has 126 runs to his name in four outings and follows Short in the list.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 DR Sams (ST) 4 4 78 13 - 123 10 5/30 12.3 9.46 7.8 1 1 2 XC Bartlett (BH) 4 4 84 14 - 100 9 3/29 11.11 7.14 9.33 - - 3 JP Behrendorff (PS) 4 3 72 12 1 76 8 4/25 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 4 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 5 MJ Swepson (BH) 4 4 91 15.1 - 105 7 3/23 15 6.92 13 - - 6 PI Walter (BH) 4 4 72 12 - 90 6 3/27 15 7.5 12 - - 7 JM Bird (SS) 4 4 84 14 - 117 6 2/19 19.5 8.35 14 - - 8 TS Rogers (MR) 5 5 103 17.1 - 131 6 3/18 21.83 7.63 17.16 - - 9 W Sutherland (MR) 5 5 101 16.5 - 139 6 3/36 23.16 8.25 16.83 - - 10 J Overton (AS) 2 2 48 8 - 52 5 3/23 10.4 6.5 9.6 - -

Daniel Sams of Sydney Thunder is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has jumped to the top spot after picking up a fifer against Brisbane Heat. He now has 10 wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 12.30.

Brisbane Heat’s Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets in their win over Sydney Thunder and has moved to the second spot after claiming nine wickets in four games in Big Bash League 2023.

Jason Behrendorff of Perth Scorchers has slipped to the third spot after the conclusion of Match 16. The left-arm pacer has grabbed eight wickets in three outings at an average of 9.50.

Zaman Khan of Sydney Thunder grabbed two scalps against Heat and has moved to the fourth spot in the most wickets list. He also has eight wickets to his name, averaging 16.37.

Brisbane Heat’s lead spinner Mitchell Swepson registered figures of 1/29 against Thunder and has taken his wickets tally to seven to move to the fifth spot.

