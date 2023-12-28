Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars (Updated) ft. Hilton Cartwright

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted the 17th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023. The Hobart Hurricanes faced the Melbourne Stars in a rain-curtailed fixture, which ended up being a thriller, with the Stars emerging victorious.

After being asked to bat first, the Hurricanes got off to a very good start. Caleb Jewell played a solid knock of 45 and was well-supported by Macalister Wright, who scored 33 off 19 balls.

Nikhil Chaudhary played a breezy cameo of 32 off 16 balls as the Hurricanes got to 155 in 19.4 overs. Haris Rauf and skipper Glenn Maxwell picked up three wickets each for the Stars.

Rain arrived during the innings break and after a long delay, the game resumed. The second innings was reduced to seven overs with the target revised to 67 for the Stars according to the DLS method. They had the worst possible start and were reduced to 6/3 by the second over.

But Glenn Maxwell and Thomas Rogers played match-defining knocks and remained unbeaten on 35 and 21 respectively to help the Stars chase down the total with three balls and seven wickets to spare. Riley Meredith picked up two wickets for the Hurricanes.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AM Hardie (PS) 4 4 2 182 85* 91 124 146.77 - 2 - 12 9 2 CT Bancroft (ST) 4 4 0 175 74 43.75 132 132.57 - 1 - 15 3 3 C Munro (BH) 4 4 1 157 99* 52.33 99 158.58 - 1 1 11 9 4 MW Short (AS) 2 2 0 137 82 68.5 89 153.93 - 2 - 8 8 5 HWR Cartwright (MS) 5 5 1 128 47* 32 78 164.1 - - - 12 6 6 JC Silk (SS) 4 4 2 116 66* 58 80 145 - 1 - 8 4 7 O Davies (ST) 4 4 0 113 35 28.25 81 139.5 - - - 9 5 8 NA McSweeney (BH) 3 3 0 111 73 37 94 118.08 - 1 - 7 2 9 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 5 4 0 105 55 26.25 51 205.88 - 1 1 6 10 10 SW Billings (BH) 4 4 0 104 40 26 71 146.47 - - - 11 2

Aaron Hardie continues to lead the run-soring chart in Big Bash League 2023-24. He has scored 182 runs in four games at an average of 91 for the Perth Scorchers this season. Cameron Bancroft of Sydney Thunder is a close second, having scored 175 runs in four games at an average of 43.75.

Brisbane Heat skipper Colin Munro sits at the third spot ion the list. He has smashed 157 runs in four outings with a highest score of 99*. Adelaide Strikers’ Matt Short has 128 runs to his name in five matches and follows the Heat captain on the list. The opener averages a hefty 68.50 with the bat.

Hilton Cartwright of Melbourne Stars only managed to score two against the Hobart Hurricanes. With this, he now has 128 runs to his name in five games and is placed fifth in the run-getters list.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 DR Sams (ST) 4 4 78 13 - 123 10 5/30 12.3 9.46 7.8 1 1 2 XC Bartlett (BH) 4 4 84 14 - 100 9 3/29 11.11 7.14 9.33 - - 3 JP Behrendorff (PS) 4 3 72 12 1 76 8 4/25 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 4 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 5 MJ Swepson (BH) 4 4 91 15.1 - 105 7 3/23 15 6.92 13 - - 6 PI Walter (BH) 4 4 72 12 - 90 6 3/27 15 7.5 12 - - 7 Haris Rauf (MS) 4* 4 72 12 - 96 6 3/24 16 8 12 - - 8 JM Bird (SS) 4 4 84 14 - 117 6 2/19 19.5 8.35 14 - - 9 TS Rogers (MR) 5 5 103 17.1 - 131 6 3/18 21.83 7.63 17.16 - - 10 W Sutherland (MR) 5 5 101 16.5 - 139 6 3/36 23.16 8.25 16.83 - -

Sydney Thunder’s Daniel Sams is currently the leading wicket-taker in Big Bash League 2023-24. The left-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets in four games so far and averages 12.30 with the ball.

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat follows Sams on the list with nine wickets to his name in four outings. Perth Scorchers’ seamer Jason Behrendorff has picked up eight wickets in three innings so far and averages 9.50. He is bowling with an economy of 6.33 in the tournament.

Zaman Khan of Sydney Thunder also has eight wickets to his name and sits below Behrendorff in the most wickets list as he averages 16.37. Mitchell Swepson of the Brisbane Heat follows Zaman on the list. The wrist spinner has picked up seven wickets in four outings at an impressive average of 15.

