Melbourne Renegades secured a four-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers in the 18th game of the Big Bash League at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, December 29.

The Strikers won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener and captain Matthew Short was quick to depart for just eight. But D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn held things tight, stitching an 82-run stand for the second wicket.

Short played cautiously, scoring 54 off 47 with five boundaries and a six. Lynn, meanwhile, played an aggressor's role, smacking 56 off 34 with four fours and as many sixes.

Eventually, they posted 177-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to Jamie Overton's unbeaten cameo of 15-ball 29, which involved one four and two sixes. He was ably supported by Harry Nielson with 17* off five. Mujeeb was the standout bowler for the Renegades with 3-20 in four overs.

In response, Quinton de Kock departed early for a golden duck. But Joe Clarke (24*), Jake Fraser-McGurk (70 off 37) and Shaun Marsh (54 off 33) steadied the ship to keep their side in the hunt.

In the death overs, Joe Clarke played a crucial role with 28 off 19. Though there were a few hiccups in the middle, the Renegades chased down the target in 18.4 overs, winning by four wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AM Hardie (PS) 4 4 2 182 85* 91 124 146.77 - 2 - 12 9 2 CT Bancroft (ST) 4 4 0 175 74 43.75 132 132.57 - 1 - 15 3 3 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 6 5 0 175 70 35 88 198.86 - 2 1 11 14 4 C Munro (BH) 4 4 1 157 99* 52.33 99 158.58 - 1 1 11 9 5 MW Short (AS) 3 3 0 145 82 48.33 98 147.95 - 2 - 9 8 6 HWR Cartwright (MS) 5 5 1 128 47* 32 78 164.1 - - - 12 6 7 DJM Short (AS) 3 3 0 123 66 41 105 117.14 - 2 - 11 3 8 JC Silk (SS) 4 4 2 116 66* 58 80 145 - 1 - 8 4 9 SE Marsh (MR) 2 2 0 113 59 56.5 69 163.76 - 2 - 7 7 10 O Davies (ST) 4 4 0 113 35 28.25 81 139.5 - - - 9 5

Perth Scorchers hard-hitting batter Aaron Hardie maintained his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 182 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 146.77. Cameron Bancroft retained his second rank with 175 runs in four games at an average of 43.75.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (175) moved up from ninth to third, accumulating 175 runs from five innings at an average of 35 and a phenomenal strike rate of 198.86. Colin Munro (157), Matthew Short (145) and Hilton Cartwright (128) slid one spot each to fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

D'Arcy Short rocketed from 29th to seventh, amassing 123 runs in three innings. Jordan Silk (123) slid two positions to eighth. Shaun Marsh moved up from 36th to ninth, accumulating 113 runs, averaging 56.5. Oliver Davies (113) descended three spots to tenth at 28.25.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 DR Sams (ST) 4 4 78 13 - 123 10 5/30 12.3 9.46 7.8 1 1 2 XC Bartlett (BH) 4 4 84 14 - 100 9 3/29 11.11 7.14 9.33 - - 3 JP Behrendorff (PS) 4 3 72 12 1 76 8 4/25 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 4 Zaman Khan (ST)"}">Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 5 MJ Swepson (BH) 4 4 91 15.1 - 105 7 3/23 15 6.92 13 - - 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (MR) 6* 6 126 21 - 157 7 3/20 22.42 7.47 18 - - 7 W Sutherland (MR) 6* 6 125 20.5 - 173 7 3/36 24.71 8.3 17.85 - - 8 J Overton (AS) 3* 3 72 12 - 81 6 3/23 13.5 6.75 12 - - 9 PI Walter (BH) 4 4 72 12 - 90 6 3/27 15 7.5 12 - - 10 Haris Rauf (MS) 4 4 72 12 - 96 6 3/24 16 8 12 - -

Sydney Thunder bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams leads the Big Bash wickets charts with 10 scalps. Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett is second with nine wickets. Scorchers medium pacer Jason Behrendorff retained his third position with eight scalps at 9.5.

Thunder's Zaman Khan is fourth, scalping eight wickets at 16.37. Heat leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson continued to occupy the fourth slot with seven wickets at an average of 15.

Melbourne Renegades leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman moved up from 23rd to sixth with seven scalps at an average of 22.42. His colleague Will Sutherland moved up from tenth to seventh, scalping seven wickets at 24.71.

Jamie Overton (6) and Paul Walter (6) descended two positions each to eighth and ninth respectively at an average of 13.50 and 15. Haris Rauf (6) moved one spot up to tenth at an average of 16.

