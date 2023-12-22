Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Paul Walter

Melbourne Renegades faced Brisbane Heat in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday, December 21. Heat won the toss and elected to bowl here.

Renegades lost their first wicket for one run in the second over. Jake Fraser-McGurk emerged as the highest scorer for the team. He scored 55 runs off 23 deliveries. Jonathan Wells remained unbeaten on 34 runs off 24 deliveries.

Heat posted a total of 162 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Paul Walter was the pick of the bowlers for Heat and took three wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Heat lost their first three wickets before reaching the 50-run mark. Matt Renshaw and Sam Billings added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Renshaw had another partnership of 46 runs for the next wicket with Paul Walter. These three batters helped the Heat reach the target of 163 runs in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 3 3 1 157 99* 78.5 98 160.2 - 1 11 9 2 AM Hardie (PS) 3 3 2 125 85* 125 83 150.6 - 1 9 6 3 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 3 2 0 103 55 51.5 47 219.14 - 1 6 10 4 CT Bancroft (ST) 2 2 0 99 74 49.5 73 135.61 - 1 8 2 5 MW Short (AS) 1 1 0 82 82 82 41 200 - 1 5 6 6 SW Billings (BH) 3 3 0 81 40 27 58 139.65 - - 7 2 7 CJ Jordan (HH) 2 2 0 75 59 37.5 41 182.92 - 1 6 6 8 MT Renshaw (BH) 2 2 1 69 49* 69 56 123.21 - - 5 0 9 O Davies (ST) 2 2 0 67 35 33.5 47 142.55 - - 5 3 10 DJM Short (AS) 1 1 0 66 66 66 47 140.42 - 1 6 2

Colin Munro is still the leading run-scorer this season and has amassed 157 runs in three games at a strike rate of 160.20.

Aaron Hardie has maintained his position in the second place on this list. He has made 125 runs in three games at a strike rate of 150.60.

Jake Fraser-McGurk became the third batter to reach the 100-run mark this season in his previous outing. He is the third-highest run-scorer, with 103 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 219.14.

Cameron Bancroft has slipped to fourth position from third. He has made 99 runs in two games at a strike rate of 135.61.

Mathew Short is the fifth-highest run-scorer and was earlier in fourth position on Friday. Short scored 82 runs in his first outing this season at a strike rate of 200.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JP Behrendorff (PS) 3 2 8 1 53 7 4/25 7.57 6.62 6.85 1 - 2 PI Walter (BH) 3 3 9 - 56 6 3/27 9.33 6.22 9 - - 3 XC Bartlett (BH) 3 3 10 - 71 6 3/35 11.83 7.1 10 - - 4 MJ Swepson (BH) 3 3 11.1 - 76 6 3/23 12.66 6.8 11.16 - - 5 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 2 2 8 - 57 5 3/36 11.4 7.12 9.6 - - 6 T Sangha (ST) 2 2 8 - 54 4 3/21 13.5 6.75 12 - - 7 TK Curran (SS) 2 2 8 - 42 3 3/19 14 5.25 16 - - 8 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 3 3 9 - 54 3 2/18 18 6 18 - - 9 W Sutherland (MR) 3 3 8.5 - 56 3 2/21 18.66 6.33 17.66 - - 10 MG Neser (BH) 3 3 7 1 58 3 2/30 19.33 8.28 14 - -

Jason JP Behrendorff is still the top wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked seven wickets in two innings at an average of 7.57.

Paul Walter has jumped to the second position from sixth. He has six wickets to his name.

Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Swepson have slipped to third and fourth positions, respectively. They have taken six wickets each. Ben Dwarshuis has taken five wickets in two matches at an average of 11.40 and is in fifth position.

