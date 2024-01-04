Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes (Updated) ft. Matthew Short

Melbourne Renegades faced Hobart Hurricanes in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Thursday, January 4, at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bowl.

Renegades lost their first wicket for a duck in the form of Shaun Marsh. Quinton de Kock could also not do much and was sent back to the pavilion after 20(22). They lost three wickets for just 50 runs on the board.

Jordan Cox and Jonathan Wells then stitched together a partnership of 66 runs for the fourth wicket and helped the team cross the 100-run mark. Cox missed out on a well-deserved half-century and was dismissed on 47 runs while Wells remained unbeaten on 38 runs off 25 deliveries.

Renegades posted 147 runs for the loss of four wickets. Tim David, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, and Nikhil Chaudhary took one wicket each for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes had a similar start, losing the first three wickets before reaching the 50-run mark. Sam Hain and Corey Anderson did a wonderful job and brought their team in a commanding position.

The duo added 84 runs for the fourth wicket. Hain made 51 runs off 36 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 17th over while Anderson remained unbeaten on 41.

Hurricanes reached the target of 148 runs in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Fergus O'Neill, who took two wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Matthew Short (AS) 5 5 275 82 55 158.04 - 4 - 20 13 2 Chris Lynn (AS) 5 5 217 83* 54.25 172.22 - 2 - 23 11 3 Aaron Hardie (PS) 5 5 216 85* 72 140.25 - 2 - 13 10 4 Jake Fraser-McGurk (MR) 8 7 215 70 30.71 164.12 - 2 1 13 16 5 Cameron Bancroft (ST) 6 6 202 74 33.66 124.69 - 1 - 18 3 6 Beau Webster (MS) 6 5 178 66* 44.5 120.27 - 2 - 15 4 7 Collin Munro (BH) 5 5 166 99* 41.5 155.14 - 1 1 12 9 8 Glenn Maxwell (MS) 6 6 160 35* 40 163.26 - - - 16 9 9 D'Arcy Short (AS) 5 5 154 66 30.8 116.66 - 2 - 15 4 10 Olivier Davies (ST) 6 6 148 35 24.66 137.03 - - - 13 5

Matthew Short is currently the leading run-scorer of the league with 275 runs in five matches, scored at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 158.04. He has four half-centuries under his belt this season.

Chris Lynn has retained his second position in the leaderboard, smashing 217 runs in five matches at an average of 54.25. Similarly, Aaron Hardie has also maintained his spot as the third-highest run-scorer with 216 runs to his name.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has jumped from fifth to fourth spot, scoring 215 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.71. On the other hand, Cameron Bancroft has slipped to fifth place having scored 202 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 124.69.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 Daniel Sams (ST) 6 5 102 17 - 160 11 5/30 14.54 9.41 9.27 1 1 2 Xavier Bartlett (BH) 5 5 102 17 - 127 10 3/29 12.7 7.47 10.2 - - 3 Jason Behrendorff (PS) 5 4 90 15 1 100 9 4/25 11.11 6.66 10 1 - 4 Lance Morris (PS) 3 3 72 12 - 86 8 5/24 10.75 7.16 9 - 1 5 Paul Walter (BH) 5 5 90 15 - 115 8 3/27 14.37 7.66 11.25 - - 6 Mitchell Swepson (BH) 5 5 115 19.1 - 131 8 3/23 16.37 6.83 14.37 - - 7 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 8 Jackson Bird (SS) 5 5 108 18 - 145 8 2/19 18.12 8.05 13.5 - - 9 Jack Edwards (SS) 6 6 120 20 - 149 8 3/24 18.62 7.45 15 - - 10 Jamie Overton (AS) 5 5 120 20 - 167 8 3/23 20.87 8.35 15 - -

Daniel Sams is at present the leading wicket-taker, having grabbed 11 scalps in six matches at an impressive strike rate of 9.27. Xavier Bartlett, ranked second, has taken 10 wickets at an average of 12.70 and a notable strike rate of 10.2.

Jason Behrendorff has taken nine wickets and is still the third-highest wicket-taker. Lance Morris and Paul Walter are in the next two places, having picked up eight wickets each.

