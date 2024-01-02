Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft. Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Sams

Melbourne Stars defeated city rivals Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 2, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The Match No. 23 of this edition of the tournament was reduced to 14 overs per innings due to rain interruptions.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to field first. Their spin department was on song, accounting for five of the seven dismissals on the pitch which was dubbed to be evenly balanced between bowlers and batters.

Imad Wasim and Glenn Maxwell picked a wicket from their respective three overs. Meanwhile, part-timers Daniel Lawrence (2 for 8) and Beau Webster (1 for 4) conceded measly figures in the middle. Quinton de Kock (23 runs from 16 balls) and Mackenzie Harvey were the pick of the Renegades batting order to put on 97 runs in 14 overs.

During the chase, Thomas Rogers (46 off 34 balls) and Maxwell (32 off 15 balls) forged an unbroken 48-run stand. Their partnership steered the Stars past the finish line with 11 balls to spare.

When Stars needed 28 runs off 22 balls, skipper Maxwell clubbed Renegades ace spinner Adam Zampa for three sixes in a row, plugging off the asking rate pressure. Rogers hit the winning runs with a boundary off Kane Richardson as Melbourne Stars registered their fourth victory on the trot in the Big Bash League.

On that note, let’s take a look at the highest run-getters and wicket-takers of the Big Bash League 2023-24 after the Melbourne derby.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Jake Fraser-McGurk didn’t play a big knock against Stars in the derby. However, his 14 runs from 19 balls pushed him to fourth rank on the list of most run-getters of the BBL 2023-24. Following their contributions with the bat in a successful chase, Beau Webster (178) and Glenn Maxwell (160) moved to sixth and seventh spot in the charts, respectively.

Sydney Thunder batter Cameron Bancroft leads the charts with 202 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 124.69. Adelaide Strikers’ Matthew Short is right behind him with 201 runs in just four innings, including three half-centuries.

Short’s teammate Chris Lynn isn’t that far away from the top 2 in the Big Bash League scoring charts. The former Brisbane Heat captain scored 190 runs in four matches at an impressive strike rate of 172.73.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets list

Glenn Maxwell was the only bowler to add a wicket on the list after the recent clash between the two Melbourne outfits. The off-spinner’s 1/8 takes his wickets tally to seven from four matches at an economy rate of 7.84 He sits in sixth place on the charts. He shares the same wicket-tally with four other bowlers but pips them all on a better bowling average (14.57).

Sydney Thunder fast bowler Daniel Sams continued to claim the top spot with 11 scalps in five matches at an average of 14.54 and an economy of 9.41. Brisbane Heat bowler Xavier Bartlett sits in second spot with nine dismissals in four games.

