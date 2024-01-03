Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Matthew Short and Lance Morris

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers turned out victorious on Wednesday, January 3, in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. Brisbane Heat won their match against Sydney Sixers in a Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers trounced Adelaide Strikers by 42 runs in another match.

Sixers' prolific opener Josh Philippe gave a brilliant start with some crackling shots. However, a clinical show from Matthew Kunhemann (2/19) and Paul Walter (2/25) put brakes on the scoring.

Philippe was eventually dismissed for 41 off 36 balls in the 13th over. Sixers subsequently crumbled at 121/8 in the 19th over. Ben Dwarshius (13*) and Todd Murphy (7*) struck a few big hits at the end to push for a sizeable score of 141/8 in 20 overs.

Heat opener Josh Brown (43 off 31 balls) and Nathan McSweeney kept the runs flowing following skipper Colin Munro's departure in the powerplay for just nine runs. Brown was later cleaned up by left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe before Matthew Short and Sam Billings followed him in succession.

The Heat were reduced to 72/4 just after the halfway mark but Walter joined forces with McSweeney to revive the chase.

Just when 20 runs were needed in 15 balls in the revised target of 124 for the Heat, the rains interrupted the gameplay. As a result, the Brisbane outfit was declared the winner according to the DLS method as they were three runs ahead at 104/4 from 14.3 overs.

In another match, Laurie Evans played a breathtaking knock of 85 runs from just 28 balls against Adelaide Strikers. He hit seven fours and sevens sixes, striking at a staggering rate of 303.57 to propel Perth Scorchers to a mammoth 211 for 4.

Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short (74 runs off 44 balls) led the charge in the steep chase. But his dismissal in the 16th over meant the batting order stuttered in shambles. Pacer Lance Morris claimed five scalps for 24 as the Strikers were bundled up for 169 in 19.2 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-getters and top wicket-takers in the updated BBL charts following the action on Wednesday.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Although Matthew Short couldn’t accomplish the task of taking his side past the winning line, his stupendous knock took him to pole position. The Strikers captain has amassed 275 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 158.04.

Short’s teammate Chris Lynn is placed in the second spot with 217 runs in five matches. Perth Scorchers captain Aaron Hardie is just one run behind him to secure the third rank. Sydney Thunder batter Cameron Bancroft slid three positions at No. 4 with 202 runs in six matches.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Daniel Sams will retain the first position with 11 wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 9.41. The likes of Xavier Bartlett (10), Jason Behrendorff (9), Lance Morris (8), Paul Walter (8), and Mitchell Swepson (8) made progress in the bowling charts of the BBL 2023-24. Currently, seven of the top 10 wicket-takers in the league are tied at eight wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App