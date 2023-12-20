Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes (Updated) ft. Aaron Hardie and Jason Behrendorff

Perth Scorchers took on Hobart Hurricanes in the ninth match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Wednesday, December 20, at the Perth Stadium. Hurricanes elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Hurricanes lost half of their batters for just 47 runs in 7.4 overs. None of the batters managed to make more than 15 runs for the team. Nikhil Chaudhary and Mitchell Owen had a partnership of 56 runs for the sixth wicket and helped the team cross the 100-run mark.

Chris Jordan played a swashbuckling knock of 59 runs off 20 deliveries, including six fours and five fours. His innings helped Hurricanes reach 172 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers and took four wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

Scorchers lost their first wicket for just 16 runs in the third over. They suffered no further damage. Zak Crawley and Aaron Hardie helped the team cross the line in 16.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Crawley scored 65 runs off 46 deliveries and remained unbeaten. Hardie also remained unbeaten and made 85 runs off 45 deliveries. Jordan took the sole wicket for the Hurricanes.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 2 2 1 145 99* 145 94 154.25 - 1 11 7 2 AM Hardie (PS) 3 3 2 125 85* 125 83 150.6 - 1 9 6 3 CT Bancroft (ST) 2 2 0 99 74 49.5 73 135.61 - 1 8 2 4 MW Short (AS) 1 1 0 82 82 82 41 200 - 1 5 6 5 CJ Jordan (HH) 2 2 0 75 59 37.5 41 182.92 - 1 6 6 6 O Davies (ST) 2 2 0 67 35 33.5 47 142.55 - - 5 3 7 DJM Short (AS) 1 1 0 66 66 66 47 140.42 - 1 6 2 8 Z Crawley (PS) 1 1 1 65 65* - 46 141.3 - 1 6 1 9 SPD Smith (SS) 1 1 0 61 61 61 42 145.23 - 1 7 1 10 DP Hughes (SS) 1 1 1 60 60* - 50 120 - 1 4 1

Colin Munro is the highest run-scorer this season. He has made 145 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 154.25.

Aaron Hardie has jumped to the second position. He has amassed 125 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 150.60.

Cameron Bancroft has slipped to third place, with 99 runs to his name in two matches at a strike rate of 135.61.

Matthew Short is now in fourth place on the list of batters with the most runs. He scored 82 runs in his first outing this season.

Chris Jordan scored his maiden half-century in BBL in his last outing which helped him jump to fifth position. He has scored 75 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 182.92.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JP Behrendorff (PS) 3 2 8 1 53 7 4/25 7.57 6.62 6.85 1 - 2 XC Bartlett (BH) 2 2 7 - 43 5 3/35 8.6 6.14 8.4 - - 3 MJ Swepson (BH) 2 2 7.1 - 49 5 3/23 9.8 6.83 8.6 - - 4 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 2 2 8 - 57 5 3/36 11.4 7.12 9.6 - - 5 T Sangha (ST) 2 2 8 - 54 4 3/21 13.5 6.75 12 - - 6 PI Walter (BH) 2 2 5 - 29 3 2/22 9.66 5.8 10 - - 7 W Sutherland (MR) 2 2 5.5 - 30 3 2/21 10 5.14 11.66 - - 8 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 2 2 6 - 35 3 2/18 11.66 5.83 12 - - 9 TK Curran (SS) 2 2 8 - 42 3 3/19 14 5.25 16 - - 10 MG Neser (BH) 2 2 5 - 43 3 2/30 14.33 8.6 10 - -

Jason Behrendorff picked his second four-wicket haul in the last match in BBL. He has seven wickets to his name in three matches and is the joint-highest wicket-taker.

Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, and Ben Dwarshuis have slipped to one position down on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. They have picked five wickets each this season.

Tanveer Sangha has slipped to fifth position on this list. He has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.50.

