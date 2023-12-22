Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Moises Henriques and Jamie Overton

Sydney Sixers took on Adelaide Strikers in the 11th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Friday, December 22, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Strikers won the toss here and elected to bowl.

The Sixers lost their first three wickets for just 40 runs. Moises Henriques (23) and Jordan Silk added 66 runs for the fourth wicket. Silk went on to score 66 runs off 45 deliveries and remained unbeaten.

The Sixers posted a total of 155 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Jamie Overton was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers and took three wickets for 23 runs in four overs. Matthew Short took two wickets, while David Payne and James Bazley picked up one wicket each.

Strikers had a slow start to their chase and could only make 37 runs in the first six overs. They made 47 runs in the next four overs and lost three wickets. They failed to meet the required run rate in the following seven overs.

Strikers needed 18 runs off the last over to win. They scored 13 runs off the first four deliveries but could make only three runs off the last two deliveries, felling short by one run.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 3 3 1 157 99* 78.5 98 160.2 - 1 11 9 2 MW Short (AS) 2 2 0 137 82 68.5 89 153.93 - 2 8 8 3 AM Hardie (PS) 3 3 2 125 85* 125 83 150.6 - 1 9 6 4 JC Silk (SS) 3 3 2 115 66* 115 78 147.43 - 1 8 4 5 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 3 2 0 103 55 51.5 47 219.14 - 1 6 10 6 CT Bancroft (ST) 2 2 0 99 74 49.5 73 135.61 - 1 8 2 7 MC Henriques (SS) 3 3 0 83 40 27.66 80 103.75 - - 4 0 8 SW Billings (BH) 3 3 0 81 40 27 58 139.65 - - 7 2 9 CJ Jordan (HH) 2 2 0 75 59 37.5 41 182.92 - 1 6 6 10 JR Philippe (SS) 3 3 0 70 29 23.33 46 152.17 - - 11 1

Colin Munro is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 157 runs in three matches at an average of 78.50 and a strike rate of 160.20.

Matthew Short produced his second half-century of the season and has jumped from fifth to second position. He has made 137 runs in two games, striking at 153.93.

Aaron Hardie has slipped to third place, scoring 125 runs in three games at a strike rate of 150.60.

Jordan Silk won the Player of the Match award in his latest outing. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 115 runs to his name.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has moved from third to fifth place. He has scored 103 runs in two innings, averaging 51.50 and striking above 200.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JP Behrendorff (PS) 3 2 8 1 53 7 4/25 7.57 6.62 6.85 1 - 2 PI Walter (BH) 3 3 9 - 56 6 3/27 9.33 6.22 9 - - 3 XC Bartlett (BH) 3 3 10 - 71 6 3/35 11.83 7.1 10 - - 4 MJ Swepson (BH) 3 3 11.1 - 76 6 3/23 12.66 6.8 11.16 - - 5 J Overton (AS) 2 2 8 - 52 5 3/23 10.4 6.5 9.6 - - 6 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 3 3 11 - 95 5 3/36 19 8.63 13.2 - - 7 T Sangha (ST) 2 2 8 - 54 4 3/21 13.5 6.75 12 - - 8 JM Bird (SS) 3 3 10 - 75 4 2/19 18.75 7.5 15 - - 9 TK Curran (SS) 2 2 8 - 42 3 3/19 14 5.25 16 - - 10 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 3 3 9 - 54 3 2/18 18 6 18 - -

Jason Behrendorff currently tops the list of leading wicket-takers. He has bagged seven wickets in three games at an average of 7.57. Behrendorff is one of the two bowlers this season, who have bowled a maiden over in the tournament.

Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitchell Swepson have claimed six wickets each. They have retained their positions in the next three places.

Jamie Overton has taken five wickets in two matches at a bowling average of 10.40 and an economy of 6.50. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

