Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Colin Munro

Brisbane Heat secured a 20-run win over Sydney Thunder in the sixth match of Big Bash League 2023 at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 12.

After losing the toss, Brisbane Heat batted first. Josh Brown started on an explosive note but lost his wicket for 14 runs. Meanwhile, Colin Munro (46) continued his good form and stitched a 67-run stand for the second wicket with Nathan McSweeney (29).

In the middle and death overs, Matt Renshaw (20) and Sam Billings (23) took the team's total to 151/7 in 20 overs. Tanveer Sangha was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping three wickets for Thunder in the first innings.

During the chase, Thunder lost Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes quite early. Oliver Davies (35) and Cameron Bancroft (25) tried to revive the innings. However, with the asking rate creeping up, Thunder were chasing shadows.

In the end, they got all out for 131 runs in 19 overs. Xavier Bartlett was the standout bowler with a three-wicket haul for Heat.

That said, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Brisbane Heat opener Colin Munro consolidated the summit spot with 145 runs from two innings with his best being 99*. Sydney Sixers batter Steve Smith sustained his second rank with 61 runs at a strike rate of 145.23.

His colleague Daniel Hughes held onto the third position with 60 runs. Sixers all-rounder Moises Henriques continues to occupy the fourth position with 60 runs at an average of 30. Renegades all-rounder Will Sutherland maintained his fifth spot, scoring 51 runs.

Jordan Silk (49), Jake Fraser-McGurk (48), Josh Philippe (45), and Caleb Jewell (42) maintain their sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively. Heat dashing batter Sam Billings climbed up to occupy the 10th rank in the Big Bash League 2023 most runs list with 41 runs.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett propelled from fifth to top spot in the wickets standings with five scalps, averaging 8.6. Heat leggie Mitchell Swepson climbed up from fourth to second rank with five wickets from two games at an average of 9.8.

Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis slipped from the top to the third slot with five wickets at 11.4. Thunder spinner Tanveer Sangha scalped three wickets against Heat to occupy the fourth spot. Paul Walter rocketed from 13th to fourth slot with three wickets, averaging 9.66.

Will Sutherland (3) slid from second to sixth slot at an average of 10. Matthew Kuhnemann (3) moved up from 11th rank to hold the seventh rank. Tom Curran (3) descended from third to secure eighth rank. Michael Neser (3) moved up one spot to ninth spot. Corey Anderson (2) slipped from sixth to 10th rank.