  Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Aaron Hardie and Daniel Sams

Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Aaron Hardie and Daniel Sams

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 08, 2024 23:08 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in BBL 2023-24
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in BBL 2023-24

Perth Scorchers bagged a seven-wicket comprehensive win over Sydney Thunder in the 30th match of Big Bash League 2023-24 at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

After winning the toss, Perth Scorchers put in the Sydney Thunder to bat first. Cameron Bancroft’s innings was short-lived as he fell for 12 runs early on. Despite this setback, Alex Hales anchored one end, maintaining the team’s momentum.

No.3 batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore blazed with 27 runs off 18 balls, including one four and two sixes. Regrettably, the other seven batters in the middle and lower middle order couldn't touch the double-digit figures.

However, Hales showcased a remarkable performance, crafting 72 runs off 55 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes. They concluded their innings with a below-par total of 137/8 in 20 overs. Cooper Connolly was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming a three-wicket haul for Perth Scorchers.

In reply, opener Sam Whiteman (10) was sent back to the pavilion inside the powerplay. However, Zak Crawley took charge alongside captain Aaron Hardie and stabilized the innings, stitching a 44-run stand for the second wicket.

Crawley went on to smack a well-crafted 58 runs off 56 balls with eight fours on a wicket that turned out to be two-paced. Later, Josh Inglis (26*) and Laurie Evans (5*) steered their side to a seven-wicket win in 19.1 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1MW Short (AS)6613518270.2225156-5-2717
2AM Hardie (PS)77227385*54.6203134.48-2-1413
3CA Lynn (AS)66226783*66.75159167.92-3-2713
4C Munro (BH)66122299*44.4154144.15-211411
5J Fraser-McGurk (MR)8702157030.71131164.12-211316
6CT Bancroft (ST)7702147430.57181118.23-1-183
7JM Vince (SS)7711958332.5154126.62-2-223
8GJ Maxwell (MS)77219135*38.2112170.53---2011
9AD Hales (ST)7701877226.71134139.55-111811
10DJM Short (AS)6601786629.66145122.75-2-167

Adelaide Strikers dashing batter Matthew Short continues to stay at the top spot in the run-scoring charts, accumulating 351 runs from six innings. Perth Scorchers skipper Aaron Hardie moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 273 runs from seven innings.

Strikers hard-hitting batter Chris Lynn slid one spot down to stand at the third position with 267 runs from six innings. Colin Munro (222), Jake Fraser McGurk (215), Cameron Bancroft (214), James Vince (195), and Glenn Maxwell (191) maintained their ranks at fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth slots respectively.

Alex Hales, the Thunder's opening batter, climbed up from 28th to ninth after racking up 187 runs. D'Arcy Short descended one spot to occupy the 10th position, scoring 178 runs from six innings.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMaidensRunsWicketsBBIAverageEconomySR45
1XC Bartlett (BH)6612621-157133/2912.077.479.69--
2DR Sams (ST)7612020-189115/3017.189.4510.911
3PI Walter (BH)6610818-143103/2714.37.9410.8--
4LR Morris (PS)559616-11595/2412.777.1810.66-1
5JP Behrendorff (PS)6510217112494/2513.777.2911.331-
6MJ Swepson (BH)6511519.1-13183/2316.376.8314.37--
7Zaman Khan (ST)449215.2-13183/2416.378.5411.5--
8JM Bird (SS)5510818-14582/1918.128.0513.5--
9J Edwards (SS)7712621-16283/2420.257.7115.75--
10DA Payne (AS)5511218.4-18183/3722.629.6914--

Brisbane Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett scalped 13 wickets to hold the top position in the wickets standings. Thunder all-rounder Daniel Sams maintained his second rank with 11 scalps from six innings. Heat medium pacer Paul Walter picked up 10 wickets to retain his third position.

Lance Morris (9) and Jason Behrendorff (9) held on to the fourth and fifth positions at an average of 12.77 and 13.77 respectively.

Mitchell Swepson (8), Zaman Khan (8), Jackson Bird (8), Jack Edwards (8), and David Payne (8) continue to hold the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots at 16.37, 16.37, 18.12, 20.25 and 22.62 respectively.

