Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Aaron Hardie and Daniel Sams

Perth Scorchers bagged a seven-wicket comprehensive win over Sydney Thunder in the 30th match of Big Bash League 2023-24 at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

After winning the toss, Perth Scorchers put in the Sydney Thunder to bat first. Cameron Bancroft’s innings was short-lived as he fell for 12 runs early on. Despite this setback, Alex Hales anchored one end, maintaining the team’s momentum.

No.3 batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore blazed with 27 runs off 18 balls, including one four and two sixes. Regrettably, the other seven batters in the middle and lower middle order couldn't touch the double-digit figures.

However, Hales showcased a remarkable performance, crafting 72 runs off 55 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes. They concluded their innings with a below-par total of 137/8 in 20 overs. Cooper Connolly was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming a three-wicket haul for Perth Scorchers.

In reply, opener Sam Whiteman (10) was sent back to the pavilion inside the powerplay. However, Zak Crawley took charge alongside captain Aaron Hardie and stabilized the innings, stitching a 44-run stand for the second wicket.

Crawley went on to smack a well-crafted 58 runs off 56 balls with eight fours on a wicket that turned out to be two-paced. Later, Josh Inglis (26*) and Laurie Evans (5*) steered their side to a seven-wicket win in 19.1 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 6 6 1 351 82 70.2 225 156 - 5 - 27 17 2 AM Hardie (PS) 7 7 2 273 85* 54.6 203 134.48 - 2 - 14 13 3 CA Lynn (AS) 6 6 2 267 83* 66.75 159 167.92 - 3 - 27 13 4 C Munro (BH) 6 6 1 222 99* 44.4 154 144.15 - 2 1 14 11 5 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 8 7 0 215 70 30.71 131 164.12 - 2 1 13 16 6 CT Bancroft (ST) 7 7 0 214 74 30.57 181 118.23 - 1 - 18 3 7 JM Vince (SS) 7 7 1 195 83 32.5 154 126.62 - 2 - 22 3 8 GJ Maxwell (MS) 7 7 2 191 35* 38.2 112 170.53 - - - 20 11 9 AD Hales (ST) 7 7 0 187 72 26.71 134 139.55 - 1 1 18 11 10 DJM Short (AS) 6 6 0 178 66 29.66 145 122.75 - 2 - 16 7

Adelaide Strikers dashing batter Matthew Short continues to stay at the top spot in the run-scoring charts, accumulating 351 runs from six innings. Perth Scorchers skipper Aaron Hardie moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 273 runs from seven innings.

Strikers hard-hitting batter Chris Lynn slid one spot down to stand at the third position with 267 runs from six innings. Colin Munro (222), Jake Fraser McGurk (215), Cameron Bancroft (214), James Vince (195), and Glenn Maxwell (191) maintained their ranks at fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth slots respectively.

Alex Hales, the Thunder's opening batter, climbed up from 28th to ninth after racking up 187 runs. D'Arcy Short descended one spot to occupy the 10th position, scoring 178 runs from six innings.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 6 6 126 21 - 157 13 3/29 12.07 7.47 9.69 - - 2 DR Sams (ST) 7 6 120 20 - 189 11 5/30 17.18 9.45 10.9 1 1 3 PI Walter (BH) 6 6 108 18 - 143 10 3/27 14.3 7.94 10.8 - - 4 LR Morris (PS) 5 5 96 16 - 115 9 5/24 12.77 7.18 10.66 - 1 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 6 5 102 17 1 124 9 4/25 13.77 7.29 11.33 1 - 6 MJ Swepson (BH) 6 5 115 19.1 - 131 8 3/23 16.37 6.83 14.37 - - 7 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 8 JM Bird (SS) 5 5 108 18 - 145 8 2/19 18.12 8.05 13.5 - - 9 J Edwards (SS) 7 7 126 21 - 162 8 3/24 20.25 7.71 15.75 - - 10 DA Payne (AS) 5 5 112 18.4 - 181 8 3/37 22.62 9.69 14 - -

Brisbane Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett scalped 13 wickets to hold the top position in the wickets standings. Thunder all-rounder Daniel Sams maintained his second rank with 11 scalps from six innings. Heat medium pacer Paul Walter picked up 10 wickets to retain his third position.

Lance Morris (9) and Jason Behrendorff (9) held on to the fourth and fifth positions at an average of 12.77 and 13.77 respectively.

Mitchell Swepson (8), Zaman Khan (8), Jackson Bird (8), Jack Edwards (8), and David Payne (8) continue to hold the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots at 16.37, 16.37, 18.12, 20.25 and 22.62 respectively.

