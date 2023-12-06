Big Bash League 2023: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) kicks off on December 7 in Australia. After a successful stand-alone edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, it’s now time for the men's tournament to light up the Australian summer.

Eight teams are all set to compete for the title, with the tournament set to be played across 13 venues. The opening game will see the Brisbane Heat lock horns with Melbourne Stars at the iconic Gabba arena in Brisbane on Thursday. It’s a night fixture, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 6:15 p.m. local time.

The Perth Scorchers are the defending champions after beating Brisbane Heat in a thriller of a contest in the final last year. The Scorchers grabbed their record fifth title, becoming the most successful franchise in the competition’s history.

The first edition of the Big Bash League was held in the 2011-12 season and it continues to grow each year. If you are a true passionate fan, you must go and watch the match in the stadium to witness the atmosphere as superstars of the shortest format face-off.

Big Bash League 2023 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

For all the fans hoping to watch the games live at the respective venues, the tickets are available on the ticketek website. There, the fans can browse different matches and book tickets.

The sale of tickets for the opening game at Gabba are open and there are different categories to choose from.

The General Public Tickets are available right now. The tickets present in the Silver category start from $23 whereas the tickets in the Gold category start from $29. The remaining tickets have been sold out and we can expect a packed stadium on the opening night of the Big Bash League 2023.

The different venues offer a varying range of prices. The tickets at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide start from $5 whereas the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne offers packages for the family, along with the general tickets.

Cricket Australia have made sure that the fans present in the stadium enjoy their time watching their favorite stars take the field. It is almost certain that the fans will get a surreal experience and one for a lifetime when they watch the Big Bash action unfolding in front of their eyes.