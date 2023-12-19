Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 8

The second leg of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 kicked off on Tuesday. The eighth match saw the Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. In a high-scoring thriller, the Adelaide Strikers finished on the winning side by six wickets.

With this win, the Adelaide Strikers have grabbed their first win of the Big Bash League 2023. They now have three points under their belt and have jumped to the fourth spot with a net run rate of +0.424. Sydney Thunder continue to sit at the seventh position with a net run rate of -0.7.

Brisbane Heat are the table-toppers, having remained unbeaten in the competition. They have five points to their name and have a net run rate of +3.075. Below them sit the Sydney Sixers who have won both their games and have four points under their belt.

The Perth Scorchers have three points and sit above the Strikers because of a better net run rate. The Scorchers have a net run rate of +2.323 as opposed to +0.424 of the Strikers. The Melbourne Renegades are placed at the fifth position with one point to their name.

The Hobart Hurricanes got off to a losing start to the Big Bash League 2023 and are sitting below the Renegades in the points table with a net run rate of -0.44. The Melbourne Stars continue to reel at the bottom of the points table, with zero points and a net run rate of -4.04 to their name.

Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Thunder in a high-scoring affair

After electing to bat first against the Adelaide Strikers in the eighth match of Big Bash League 2023, Thunder got off to a fine start. Cameron Bancroft and Alex Hales (18) played some fantastic shots upfront and gave their side a flying start.

Oliver Davies also scored a quickfire 32 off 17 balls while batting at three. Bancroft kept going strong from one end and brought up his fifty. He was well-supported by Alex Ross (46) and Nathan McAndrew (22) from the other end.

Bancroft’s knock of 74 helped Thunder post 200 on the board. The Strikers picked up seven wickets in total, with David Payne and Jamie Overton finishing with two each.

In reply, the Strikers got off to a brilliant start. Skipper Matthew Short and D’Arcy Short opened the batting and looked ruthless from the word go. The Thunder bowlers were looking clueless as both Matthew and D’Arcy continued their merry way at the top of the order.

Both the Strikers’ openers brought up their respective fifties and there was no stopping them. Matthew fell on 82 as the 139-run stand came to an end. D’Arcy fell on 66 and the Strikers lost their way a touch before Adam Hose played a blinder of a knock.

Hose, batting at five, hit five boundaries and a six to play an outstanding cameo of 28* off nine balls to take the Strikers home with two balls to spare. Thunder picked up four wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves as they suffered their second consecutive loss of the Big Bash League 2023.

