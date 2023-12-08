Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1

Brisbane Heat achieved a comprehensive 103-run win over Melbourne Stars in the opening encounter of Big Bash League 2023. The Gabba in Brisbane hosted this affair.

After bagging a big win over Stars, Heat are currently leading the Big Bash League standings with two points at an NRR of 5.15. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars are reeling down at the bottom spot with an NRR of -5.15.

Stars would love to turn the tables in upcoming Big Bash League games

Moving to the details of the opening clash of the Big Bash League 2023-24, Heat were forced to bat first after losing the bat flip. Opener Usman Khawaja was the first to depart after giving a good start to the side, scoring 28 runs off 19 balls.

Colin Munro, the opening partner, received substantial support from Marnus Labuschagne, stitching an 82-run second-wicket partnership to put the side on top. Labuschagne went on to score 30 runs off 23 balls before getting dismissed by Joel Paris. Later, Sam Billings (18) and Max Bryant (15*) added a few crucial runs.

Munro, who stood tall till the end of the innings, smacked 99* runs off 61 balls, featuring nine fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 162.3. Regrettably, the dashing opener missed out on his century by just one run.

Joel Paris, Glenn Maxwell, and Nathan Coulter-Nile scalped one wicket apiece for Stars in the first innings as Heat posted a dominating total of 214/3 in 20 overs.

Moving to the chase, Stars started on a disastrous note, losing both openers Thomas Rogers (1) and Sam Harper (4) quite early. Joe Burns (22) and Glenn Maxwell (23) added a few crucial runs, but the required run-rate kept moving up to add pressure on the batters.

In the middle overs, No.6 batter Hilton Cartwright scored 33 runs off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes. However, he didn’t receive any support from the other end and as a result, Stats got bundled out for 111 runs in 15.1 overs, losing the game by 103 runs.

For Heat, Mitchell Swepson, the leg-spinner, scalped three crucial wickets to turn the game upside down. Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett picked up two wickets apiece with Matthew Kuhnemann and Paul Walter bagging one wicket each.