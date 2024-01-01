Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 22

Hobart Hurricanes moved to fifth in the table in Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 after beating Sydney Thunder by seven wickets on Monday, January 1 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With four points and a net run rate of -0.450, the Hurricanes are slowly climbing the ladder in the points table.

The Thunder, on the other hand, kept languishing at the bottom of the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.421, courtesy of their one out of six matches in the tournament.

The match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at the Gabba in Brisbane was called off without a ball being bowled. The Heat stayed on top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.943, thanks to wins in four out of eight games.

The Sixers are second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.167 courtesy of wins in three out of six matches in the tournament.

Hurricanes beat Thunder comfortably in BBL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Thunder scored 150 for the loss of eight wickets. Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, and Daniel Sams scored 21, 20, 14 and 25 runs respectively, but none of them made their starts count.

Skipper Chris Green chipped in with a cameo of 33 runs off 17 balls with three fours and a six. Patrick Dooley, Chris Jordan, and Nikhil Chaudhary picked up two wickets apiece.

The Hurricanes chased down the target with 11 balls left in their innings. Ben McDermott stayed not out on 53 runs off 34 balls with six fours and two sixes to take the Hurricanes past the finish line.

Caleb Jewell and Macalister Wright scored 31 and 34 respectively. Tanveer Sangha was the most impressive Thunder bowler with figures of 4-0-22-1.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App