Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 5

The fifth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 was played at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston. The Hobart Hurricanes faced the Sydney Sixers where the Sixers emerged victorious by six wickets for their second win in a row.

With the win over the Hurricanes, the Sydney Sixers stay unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023. They have won both their games and have now jumped to the top of the points table with four points to their name. They have a net run rate of +0.433.

Brisbane Heat have slipped to the second spot in the points table. They have three points under their belt in two games and trail the Sixers. The opening games of Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers were abandoned and the sides have one point each. Both follow Heat in the table.

The Melbourne Renegades have one point to their name in two games and are placed fifth in the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.4 and, as a result, are placed below the Scorchers. Sydney Thunder are yet to play a game in the Big Bash League 2023 and are sitting in sixth position.

The Hobart Hurricanes got off to a losing start to the tournament. They lost to the Sydney Sixers in their opening game and have slipped to the seventh position in the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.44 and sit above the Melbourne Stars who are placed at the bottom of the points table, with a net run rate of -5.15.

Bowlers and Daniel Hughes help the Sydney Sixers stay unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023

In the fifth match of the Big Bash League 2023, the Hobart Hurricanes got off to a fantastic start after electing to bat first. Caleb Jewell played some scintillating strokes upfront and scored at a brisk rate. He scored 42 off 24 balls at the top of the order.

Jewell fell in the sixth over and it led to a collapse. The middle-order batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They only managed to get to 135 at the end of their 20 overs as there was no real contribution from the other batters.

The Sixers picked up three wickets in total, with Tom Curran finishing with three. Jack Edwards and Ben Dwarshuis also grabbed two scalps apiece as they completed a very good display with the ball in hand.

In reply, the Sixers lost both their openers inside the first six overs. Daniel Hughes built a solid partnership with his skipper Moises Henriques. Henriques fell on 20 while trying to up the ante in the 14th over.

The Hurricanes bowled well to take the game to the last over. Hughes stood tall against the Hurricanes and played a match-winning knock of 60* off 50 balls to help his side chase down the total with four wickets in hand.

Jordan Silk also played a handy knock of 23 to help the Sixers defeat the Hurricanes and grab their second win of the Big Bash League 2023. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, lost their opening game and will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture.

