Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 9

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 action returned to Perth where the Perth Stadium hosted the ninth match on Wednesday (December 20). The Perth Scorchers locked horns with the Hobart Hurricanes. A solid effort saw the Scorchers emerge victorious to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Brisbane Heat sit at the top of the table but the Perth Scorchers are not far away. Both have five points each and the net run rate differentiates them. Heat have a net run rate of +3.075 as opposed to +2.342 of the Scorchers who sit at the second position.

The Sydney Sixers follow the Scorchers in the points table, with four points to their name in two games. The Adelaide Strikers are also unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023 and are placed fourth in the points table with three points.

The Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder follow the Strikers in the points table, with one and zero points respectively. Thunder have a net run rate of -0.7 and sit above the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades who also have zero points each.

The Hurricanes lost badly against the Scorchers and their net run rate is now -1.114. They are placed seventh in the points table. Below them sit the Stars who have a net run rate of -4.04 and are desperate for a win.

Chris Jordan’s blitz not enough as Hobart Hurricanes lose their second consecutive game

The Hobart Hurricanes opted to bat first in the ninth match of Big Bash League 2023 against the Perth Scorchers. Their top-order batters surrendered to the Scorchers. The extra bounce was too hot to handle for them as the Hurricanes reeled at 47/5 in the eighth over.

Nikhil Chaudhary (40) and Mitchell Owen (28) built a solid stand to lay a platform for a solid finish. Chris Jordan walked in to bat at eight and played a sensational knock. He hit six boundaries and five maximums to score 59 off just 20 balls. His knock helped the Hurricanes post 172 on the board.

The Scorchers picked up eight wickets in total. Jason Behrendorff bowled beautifully and registered figures of 4/25 in his four overs. The Scorchers were poor in the death overs and went on a journey after failing to hit the right areas.

Chasing a tricky total, the Scorchers lost Cooper Connolly on five early in the innings. Zak Crawley who was making his Scorchers’ debut was joined by Aaron Hardie. Both played some beautiful strokes and didn’t allow the Hurricanes to get back in the contest.

Both Crawley and Hardie brought up their respective fifties as they took the Scorchers past 100. The Hurricanes were sloppy as they bowled too many loose balls and the Scorchers cruised towards the target. Both the batters stepped up on the accelerator as they got closer to the target.

Crawley and Hardie remained unbeaten on 65 and 86 respectively as they put an unbeaten stand of 157 to take the Scorchers home with 22 balls to spare. With this, the Perth Scorchers remained unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023 whereas the Hobart Hurricanes lost their second consecutive game.

