Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 15

It was a double-header Tuesday in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023. The 14th match saw the Sydney Sixers lock horns against the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Perth Scorchers faced the Melbourne Renegades in the 15th match which was held at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

A solid all-around effort from the Melbourne Stars saw them grab their first win of the Big Bash League 2023. The Melbourne Renegades continue to remain winless in the competition as they suffered a loss against the defending champions Perth Scorchers.

With this win, the Scorchers have jumped to the second spot in the points table. They have taken their points tally to seven and sit below Brisbane Heat. Both have seven points each. The Scorchers have a net run rate of +1.707 as opposed to +2.344 of Heat.

The Sydney Sixers have slipped to third spot. They suffered their first loss of the competition and couldn’t add any more points to their six. The Adelaide Strikers follow the Sixers with three points under their belt.

Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes have two points each and the net run rate separate them as they follow the Strikers. Thunder have a net run rate of -0.158 whereas the Hurricanes have -0.546. The Melbourne Stars grabbed their first win of Big Bash League 2023 and have opened their account.

The Stars also have two points under their belt and sit below the Hurricanes with a net run rate of -2.172. The Melbourne Renegades suffered their third loss of the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Sydney Sixers suffer their first loss of Big Bash League 2023

In the 14th match of Big Bash League 2023, the Sydney Sixers were asked to bat first by the Melbourne Stars. James Vince played a beautiful knock of 83 at the top of the order which helped them post 154 on the board. Usama Mir and Haris Rauf grabbed two scalps each for the Stars.

In reply, the Stars’ top four batters contributed and gave them a solid start. They lost their way a bit but a fantastic knock of 47* off 30 balls from Hilton Cartwright helped the Stars chase down the total with three balls to spare with four wickets in hand.

Sean Abbott and Jackson Bird grabbed two wickets each for the Sixers but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. With this, the Sixers suffered their first loss of the competition. The Stars, meanwhile, registered their first win of Big Bash League 2023.

The Perth Scorchers were put in to bat by the Melbourne Renegades in the 15th match. A solid partnership between Aaron Hardie (57) and Josh Inglis (64) helped score 162 at the end of their innings. Tom Rogers and Will Sutherland grabbed three wickets each for the Renegades.

Shaun Marsh scored 59 off 36 balls for the Renegades while chasing but they fell behind the required run rate as the innings progressed. The Scorchers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Renegades to 149/8 to win the game by 13 runs and stay unbeaten in the competition.

