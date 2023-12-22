Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 11

Sydney Sixers bagged a hat-trick wins of the season over Adelaide Strikers by just one run in the 11th game of the Big Bash League 2023-24 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Brisbane Heat continue to stay on top of the standings with seven points after winning three out four games. Sydney Sixers jumped one spot up to secure the second rank with three consecutive wins, carrying six points.

Perth Scorchers slid one spot down to hold the third rank with two wins in three games, bagging five points. Adelaide Strikers retain their fourth rank with one win, one loss, and no result in three games.

Melbourne Renegades are in the fifth position with two losses and a point. Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, and Melbourne Stars are languishing in the following three spots.

Sydney Sixers bag a thrilling win

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and put Sydney Sixers to bat first. Josh Philippe provided a strong start, hammering three consecutive fours in the first over.

Philippe and James Vince formed a vital 39-run partnership during the initial four overs, with the former playing the role of the aggressor. Jamie Overton claimed the first wicket of James Vince, who scored only 10 runs.

Shortly after, Overton also dismissed Philippe for 25 runs off 16 deliveries. In the next over, James Bazley took care of No. 3 batter Daniel Hughes, who could only muster one run before being dismissed.

Moises Henriques (23) and Jordan Silk then took charge to steady the ship, constructing a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket. Silk emerged as the top-scorer with 66* off 45, featuring seven fours and one six.

Ultimately, the Sixers concluded their innings with a total of 155/7 in 20 overs. Jamie Overton excelled in the bowling unit, picking up a three-wicket haul while conceding 23 runs in his four-over spell. Captain Matthew Short scalped two wickets while David Payne and James Bazley bagged a wicket each.

In reply, the Strikers started their innings cautiously, with D'Arcy Short departing early after scoring only two runs. Despite the early setback, Chris Lynn displayed an aggressive approach, contributing 37 runs off 17 balls with two sixes. Matthew Short provided valuable support from the other end.

With the Strikers positioned at 83/2 in 9.4 overs, they seemed to be in a favorable position. However, the quick dismissals of Jake Weatherald (6) and Adam Hose (5) changed the dynamics. Jamie Overton and Short attempted to revive the innings with a 36-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, with the asking rate shooting up, Short had to depart for 55 off 48, including three fours and two sixes. The Strikers needed 18 to win the game in the last over. Overton swung hard and scored 16 runs with the help of Harry Nielson, falling short by just one run.

In the Sixers' bowling department, Jackson Bird and captain Henriques scalped two wickets apiece, with Jack Edwards and Todd Murphy picking up one wicket.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.