Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 6

Sydney Thunder squared off against Brisbane Heat in the sixth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023. The Manuka Oval in Canberra hosted this exciting encounter on Tuesday, where the Heat emerged victorious by 20 runs.

The win helped Brisbane Heat jump to the top spot in the points table. They were placed second before this game but the win helped them take their points tally to five and grab the top spot in the points table.

The Sydney Sixers have, meanwhile, slipped to the second spot. They have four points to their name from two games. The Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades follow the Sixers in the points table with one point each.

The opening games of the Strikers and the Scorchers were abandoned whereas the Renegades have won one while one was abandoned. They have a net run rate of -0.4. Below the Renegades sit the Hobart Hurricanes who are yet to get off the mark and have a net run rate of -0.44.

Sydney Thunder lost their opening game against Brisbane Heat and are placed seventh in the points table, with a net run rate of -1. The Melbourne Stars also got off to a losing start and sit below Thunder with a net run rate of -5.15.

An all-round effort helps Brisbane Heat stay unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023

In the sixth match of the Big Bash League 2023, Brisbane Heat were asked to bat first and they lost Josh Brown (14) inside the powerplay. Skipper Colin Munro (46) along with Nathan McSweeney (29) stitched up a very good partnership for the second wicket to keep Sydney Thunder at bay.

Thunder stormed back into the contest by picking up quick wickets in the second half of the innings. Matthew Renshaw (20) and Sam Billings (23) struggled at the backend of the innings as Heat scored 151 at the end of their 20 overs.

Sydney Thunder picked up seven wickets in total. Tanveer Sangha spun a web around the Heat batters and finished with brilliant figures of 3/21. Zaman Khan also picked up two scalps with the ball.

In reply, Thunder lost Alex Hales (0) and Matthew Gilkes (3) early in the powerplay. Cameron Bancroft played some beautiful strokes and scored 25 before departing in the eighth over. This allowed Heat to get back in the contest.

Oliver Davies played a well-composed knock of 35 before falling in the 14th over. Skipper Chris Green tried hard and scored 30 off 20 balls but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 131 in 19 overs to lose the game by 20 runs.

It was a collective effort from the Heat bowlers. Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets and conceded 35 runs in his four overs. Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann and Paul Walter grabbed two scalps each to knock over Thunder 20 short of the target.

With this, Brisbane Heat grabbed their second win to stay unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023. Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture.