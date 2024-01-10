Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 32

The 32nd game of the Big Bash League 2023-2024 between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers took place at Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, January 10. Heat won the game after beating Scorchers by 23 runs.

As a result, Brisbane Heat maintains their dominant position at the top of the standings. Having remained unbeaten in seven games, they have 16 points with a positive (net run rate) NRR of +1.246. Meanwhile, the Scorchers, despite their previous loss, continue to hold the second spot with 11 points.

Sydney Sixers retained their third position, having earned eight points from four wins and two losses along with a negative NRR of -0.92.1.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars, who are having a mixed campaign in the BBL13, are placed in the middle of the BBL 13 points table. They have won four games and lost as many games with an NRR of -0.921.

Following closely are the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes, both with three wins in eight games. However, the Strikers have lost four matches, earning seven points, while the Hurricanes, with six points, have lost four games as well.

The Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades occupy the bottom two spots, each with three points and a single victory to their names. The Renegades, in particular, have the poorest NRR of -0.52.

Michael Neser's heroics propel Brisbane to unbeaten streak

Brisbane Heat won the toss and batted first, setting a massive 192-run target for Perth Scorchers for the loss of six wickets.

Usman Khwaja (14) and Colin Munro (2) failed to provide a quick start after being dismissed by Jason Behrendorff in the first four overs. However, Marnus Labuschagne batting at No. 3, accompanied by Matt Renshaw at No. 4 brought stability to the innings with a 34-run partnership.

Renshaw departed after contributing 18 runs from 15 deliveries, while Labuschagne was dismissed after scoring 45 runs off 33 balls.

As the game progressed, Sam Billings (37 off 21) and Michael Neser’s outstanding 30-ball 64 aided them to put up a huge 191-run total.

Ashton Agar, who was the economical bowler of Scorchers, picked up two wickets with Behrendorff while Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris took one wicket each.

In reply, the Scorchers lost a couple of wickets in the form of Zak Crawley (13) and Sam Whiteman (16) in powerplay. Skipper Aaron Hardie was dismissed at 14 in the ninth over but Josh Inglis (28) and Laurie Evans (51) brought the team to contention.

However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and eventually, Scorchers were restricted to 168/9. Heat bowlers did an excellent job as Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, and Paul Walter bagged two wickets apiece. Matthew Kuhnemann also picked up a wicket in three overs.

Michael Neser was named the Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

