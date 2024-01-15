Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 38

Hobart Hurricanes outsmarted Melbourne Stars in a seven-run victory in Match No.38 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, January 15.

The victory was inconsequential for Hobart as they were already out of the playoffs race. Nevertheless, they leapfrogged Stars on the points table. Hobart Hurricanes finished the 13th season of BBL in fifth place with four wins and six defeats along with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.260. Melbourne Stars slid to sixth place with eight points and an NRR of -1.051.

Brisbane Heat, undisputedly, will finish at the top of the BBL points table with seven wins, one loss, and two matches without a result. Heat has accounted for 16 points and 0.972 NRR. Perth Scorchers (13 points) and Sydney Sixers (12 points) are placed at second and third spots, respectively. Both teams will battle out for second place when they lock horns against each other in their final league fixture on Tuesday in Perth.

With five wins, four defeats, and a match abandoned, Adelaide Strikers secured the fourth position on the table, and made the cut for the playoffs.

Melbourne Renegades (5 points) and Sydney Thunder (3 points) will finish at the bottom side of the table. Both teams scheduled to face each other in the final league game on Wednesday (January 17).

Here's an updated points table:

Hurricanes openers outshine in final BBL league games

After being invited to bat first, Hobart Hurricanes openers Matthew Wade (63 off 41 balls) and Ben McDermott (50 off 35 balls) set the tone for their side to post a commendable total of 187 for 8 in the first innings. England off-breaker Daniel Lawrence (4/35) was the pick of bowlers for Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars openers Lawrence and Thomas Rogers failed to deliver with both departing in the powerplay. In a bid to respond to the asking run rate, Stars captain Glenn Maxwell walloped 32 runs off 18 balls before his opposite number Nathan Ellis cleaned him up in the ninth over.

Marcus Stoinis carried on from where Maxwell left, pummeling five boundaries and two sixes, at a strike rate of 150. However, Stoinis was caught by Tim David in the 18th over bowled by Chris Jordan. Stars needed 24 runs off six deliveries, with Hurricanes leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou defending it with ease against the likes of Hilton Cartwright and half-centurion Beau Webster.

