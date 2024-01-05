Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 27

On Friday, January 5, Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers locked horns in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2023/2024 at the Adelaide Oval.

The Scorchers suffered their first loss of the season against the Strikers by nine wickets. However, the loss didn’t have a strong effect on their rankings as they still hold the second spot with four wins in six games with an NRR of +1.153.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers, who registered their second victory, climbed from the bottom of the points table to the sixth position. With five points from seven games, they have a negative NRR of -0.231.

Brisbane Heat continue to dominate the top spot, maintaining an unbeaten streak in five out of seven games. Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars retain their third and fourth positions, respectively, with eight points each.

After the 27th match, Melbourne Renegades find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one win from eight games.

Here's how the points table stands after Day 27:

Rank Teams M W L T N/R NRR PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men 7 5 0 0 2 1.671 12 2 Perth Scorchers Men 6 4 1 0 1 1.153 9 3 Sydney Sixers Men 7 3 2 0 2 0.109 8 4 Melbourne Stars Men 7 4 3 0 0 -1.14 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men 6 3 3 0 0 -0.068 6 6 Adelaide Strikers Men 7 2 4 0 1 -0.231 5 7 Sydney Thunder Men 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 3

Strikers secure second win with fifties from Matthew Short and Chris Lynn

Perth Scorchers posted a total of 153 for seven. Josh Inglis, who top scored with 39 runs, was assisted by skipper Aaron Hardie’s 35 and decent contributions from Laurie Evans (29) and Cooper Connolly (23).

The Strikers' bowlers Liam Scott and David Payne played a crucial role in breaking partnerships while securing two wickets each. Matthew Short, David Payne, and Cameron Boyce also picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing a target of 154, the Strikers displayed batting brilliance. Matthew Short led the charge with an unbeaten 76, ably supported by Chris Lynn's composed half-century of 50 runs. The duo's partnership ensured the Strikers reached the target with ease, finishing at 154/1 in just 17.3 overs.

Lance Morris claimed the only wicket of D’Arcy Short who scored 24 runs off 13 balls, a knock that featured three sixes and a four. The remaining bowling lineup of the Scorchers faced a challenging onslaught, with Jason Behrendorff proving to be the most expensive, registering an economy rate of 12.

Matt Short was named as the Player of the Match for his 51-ball half-century.

