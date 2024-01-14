Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 37

Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in Match No. 37 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 on Sunday, January 14, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. With the win, the Strikers also made their way through to the playoffs with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.331 thanks to wins in five out of 10 matches in the tournament.

The Strikers’ winning the match also meant that Melbourne Stars got knocked out of the competition before their last and final league game against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Thunder, in the meantime, stayed at the bottom of the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.652. They will face Melbourne Renegades in their last match on January 17.

Lloyd Pope stars as Adelaide Strikers thump Sydney Thunder in BBL 2023-24

After opting to bat first, the Thunder scored 140 in 19.2 overs. Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope was stupendous, finishing with figures of 3-0-22-4. He got the wickets of Alex Ross, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, and Liam Hatcher.

James Overton also bowled brilliantly, notching up figures of 3.2-0-26-3. Alex Hales scored 43 runs off 32 balls with three fours and two sixes before Cameron Boyce dismissed him. Matthew Short could not make a breakthrough, but bowled at an economy rate of six.

The Strikers chased down the target with 23 balls left in their innings. Short stayed not out on 74 off 49 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes. D’Arcy Short faltered after Tanveer Sangha dismissed him for 15 off 17 balls.

Jake Weatherald scored an unbeaten 47 off 31 balls with one four and four sixes. Weatherald and Short put on 84 runs for the second wicket. Skipper Green bowled well but could not give the Thunder a breakthrough that they desperately needed.

