Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 40 

Match No. 40 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 didn't take place after rain played spoilsport. At 3:05 IST, the officials felt that the match at the Sydney Showground Stadium had to be abandoned.

The Thunder finished the tournament at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.652 thanks to wins in only one out of 10 matches. The Renegades, on the other hand, won two out of 10 matches and finished seventh in the table with a net run rate of -0.289.

Heat face Sixers challenge in BBL 2023-24

The match between the Thunder and Renegades also pulled the curtains down on the league stage of BBL 2023-24. Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will begin proceedings in the playoffs, locking horns in the Qualifier on Friday, January 19 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The Heat have been in stupendous form in the championship. After staying unbeaten for their first 10 matches, they lost to the Perth Scorchers by 35 runs in their last league game. The Sixers, on the other hand, won six out of their 10 matches and are in good form.

The winner of the final will advance to the final and will get a chance to host the match on Wednesday, January 24.

In the other match in the playoffs, Perth Scorchers will be up against Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, January 20 at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers finished the league stage with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.725 thanks to wins in six out of 10 matches in the tournament. The Strikers, on the other hand, had their struggles as they won five out of 10 matches.

The Challenger in the playoffs is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 22.

