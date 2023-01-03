Big Bash League games cut down to 43 as part of Cricket Australia's new broadcast deal

As part of Cricket Australia's (CA) latest broadcast deal, the 2024-25 season of the Big Bash League (BBL) will comprise 43 games, 18 fewer than the current marquee tournament. The revamp is part of a new seven-year domestic broadcast contract signed by CA with Foxtel and Seven West Media.

The tournament last had 43 games during the 2017-18 edition and has since expanded to 61 fixtures, featuring a finals series of five games. The reduction in matches comes with the aim of completing it within the school holidays and hoping for the availability of Australian and overseas players.

Addressing the issue, CA chief Nick Hockley stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We've been listening to the fans, listening to the players, we are seeing it this season with the BBL, it's primetime nights in the heart of the summer holidays and what this allows us to do is tighten things up. It allows us to get the best players in, it sits really nicely next to our new future tours programme."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: New Aussie TV deal locked in with big changes coming to the BBL JUST IN: New Aussie TV deal locked in with big changes coming to the BBL

All Australian men's home Tests and women's international games have been broadcasted on Seven and Foxtel since 2018 and they will continue to do so between 2024-2031. While the Tests and majority of BBL will be available free-to-air on Seven and 7-plus, white-ball games of Australia's men's side shall remain behind a paywall on Foxtel and Kayo.

Hockley further stated that Foxtel and Seven's cricket production has been top-notch, prompting them to continue their partnership.

"We are delighted to be continuing our broadcast partnership with the Foxtel Group and Seven under an improved deal. The quality and reach of the Foxtel Group and Seven's cricket production is first class and the outstanding service they provide cricket fans was a strong consideration in our decision to continue with this successful partnership."

While Nine Network and US company Paramount had also joined the bidding process, Seven and Foxtel emerged victorious.

Cricket Australia's broadcast deal worth AUD 1.5 billion

Nick Hockley. (Image credits: Twitter)

The seven-year deal from 2024 to the end of the 2030-31 season has been signed for a value of AUD 1.51 billion. The current six-year contract was signed in 2018 and valued at AUD 1.18 billion, snatching the rights from Nine Network, which held them for over 40 years.

Incidentally, Seven and CA had been in a conflict since 2020 as the former threatened to pull out from the contract and file proceedings at the Federal Court of Australia in June. The new deal will see the broadcaster end their legal action against CA over a perceived lack of quality of BBL.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau A seven-year $1.512 billion deal for Australian Cricket A seven-year $1.512 billion deal for Australian Cricket https://t.co/6lyuAAITEk

Poll : 0 votes