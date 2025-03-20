"Big gap between their greatness" - Former India player's blunt take on the Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar comparison

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has dismissed comparisons between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar based on their playing careers. While maintaining that Kohli remains on par with Tendulkar in terms of a brand in Indian cricket, Manjrekar called the latter a far greater batter, courtesy of his Test record.

Tendulkar (34,357) and Kohli (27,599) are No.1 and 2, respectively, on the all-time run-scoring chart among Indian batters across formats. The duo also have a combined 182 centuries between them, with Tendulkar holding the record with 100 and Kohli chasing him on 82.

While Kohli has overtaken Tendulkar in centuries in ODIs, 51-49, his Test numbers pale in comparison to the 'Little Master.' Tendulkar finished his Test career with a stellar average of 53.78, including 51 tons.

Meanwhile, Kohli has struggled massively in red-ball cricket over the past few years, resulting in an overall average of only 46.85 with 30 centuries.

Talking about Kohli's legacy and his comparisons with Tendulkar, Manjrekar, in his column for Hindustan Times, wrote:

"He (Kohli) is still a huge brand in Indian cricket, on a par with Tendulkar during his playing days, but now there is a big gap between their greatnesses."

Manjrekar also hailed Australian batter Steve Smith's pursuit of legendary status in Test cricket.

"Steve Smith recently retired from 50 overs cricket, and that too after getting a superb 73. Smith wants Test runs; he already averages 56 in Tests, 10 more than his contemporary Virat. I am guessing he wants to go back to averaging 60. He wants nothing else to come in his way to achieve that. He is pursuing all-time greatness. It’s a pure cricketing goal," he wrote.

Smith recently retired from ODIs after Australia suffered a semifinal exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy against India. The 35-year-old boasts an outstanding Test record, with 10,271 runs at an average of 56.74, including 36 centuries, in 116 matches.

"In India, to become big brands can be a big distraction" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in world cricket today [Credit: Getty]

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed to the cultural differences between Australia and India as a key reason behind the differing goals between the players from both countries. India and Australia have dominated the big ICC events, with the two teams combining to win the last four tournaments.

"In Australia, it’s simpler to stay focused on such goals. In India, to become big brands can be a big distraction, and for some incentive even," said Manjrekar.

The Indian players and fans will now turn their attention to the lucrative IPL, with the 2025 season starting on Saturday, March 22.

