"Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes"- Jay Shah announces $50,000 cash prize for ground staff of Colombo and Kandy

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah has announced a cash prize worth $50,000 (approximately ₹42 lakh) for the ground staff of Colombo and Kandy. The ACC president lauded the unsung heroes of the Asia Cup for ensuring pitch perfection and lush outfields despite heavy rains in Sri Lanka.

Rain was expected to abandon the majority of the games in Colombo and Kandy during the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup 2023. However, only one match in the entire competition was abandoned due to rain. It was the game between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where only India's innings was possible.

Taking to X to praise the groundsmen and pitch curators, Jay Shah wrote:

"Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy.

"Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action," Shah added.

Expand Tweet

The ACC president concluded by highlighting the critical role the groundsmen play in cricket's success. He urged the fans to celebrate and honor the yeoman's services.

Jay Shah decided to move Asia Cup to Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was the original host of Asia Cup 2023. However, due to off-field reasons, the Indian team did not travel to Pakistan for their Asia Cup matches. As per former PCB chief Najam Sethi, the board suggested to move the matches to the UAE. A few teams were reluctant to play ODI matches in the UAE because of extreme heat.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, Jay Shah decided to move the games to Sri Lanka. Although rain interrupted the matches a few times, it proved to be an entertaining edition of the Asia Cup, with crowds turning up in big numbers, especially for Sri Lanka's matches.