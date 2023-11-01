"Biggest fraud player of African history" - Fans erupt as Temba Bavuma continues flop show in 2023 World Cup, departs for 24 off 28 in SA vs NZ clash

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma continued his flop show in the 2023 World Cup, this time against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 1. The right-handed batter departed for 24 runs off 28 balls, including one six and four boundaries, despite getting well-set at the crease as the Proteas lost their first wicket for 38.

The dismissal took place in the ninth over of the Proteas innings. Trent Boult bowled a full-length delivery angling across the right-handed batter. Bavuma played a loose shot away from the body and got a thick edge that carried low into the hands of Daryl Mitchell at first slip. The third umpire confirmed it was a clear catch.

For the unversed, Bavuma has managed just 111 runs in five matches at an average of 22.20 in the marquee ICC tournament.

The top-order batter recently missed two games against England and Bangladesh due to gastric illness. In his absence, Reeza Hendricks scored 85 and 12 against England and Bangladesh, respectively.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted Temba Bavuma for his failure with the bat in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. One user wrote:

"Biggest fraud player of African history...small bavuma...but playing in team as a captain...what is the reason behind him ?????"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen steady South Africa after Temba Bavuma’s wicket in World Cup match

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dusseen steadied the ship for South Africa after skipper Temba Bavuma departed early. At the time of writing, South Africa were 108/1 after 21.3 overs.

In the match, New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kiwis made a solitary change as Tim Southee replaced Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the Proteas dropped Tabraiz Shamsi for Kagiso Rabada on the batting-friendly deck.

South Africa are coming on the back of three consecutive wins against England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. On the other hand, New Zealand lost their last two matches against India and Australia.

In the points table, the Proteas are placed second with 10 points, while the Blackcaps have eight points after six games.

Follow the SA vs NZ 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.