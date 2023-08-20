"Biggest thing that has happened in my cricket so far" - Dewald Brevis ecstatic about maiden South Africa call-up

Swashbuckling South African batter Dewald Brevis believes he is immensely privileged to get the chance to play for the national team, having been included in the limited-overs squads to face Australia. The youngster also revealed that it's the biggest thing that has happened to his professional career to date.

Brewis has been on the radar of the selectors for quite some time now due to his exploits in junior cricket and the franchise circuit. The 20-year-old topped the run-scoring charts in the U-19 World Cup 2022, accumulating 546 runs in 6 innings averaging a ridiculous 84.33. He earned an IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians in 2022 edition, striking at 142.48 in 7 matches.

Speaking to Netwerk24, Brevis highlighted that it was his childhood dream to represent South Africa at the highest level and is glad to see his efforts paying off.

"It's the biggest thing that has happened in my cricket so far. It’s a tremendous privilege for me to be selected for the Proteas. Since childhood, I have always had the dream of playing for the Proteas. I have always worked for it and now to get that opportunity … I am so grateful for it. I can only say thank you to the Lord every day for that.”

The right-handed batter also captured highlights when he blasted 162 off only 57 deliveries for the Titans during a CSA T20 Challenge fixture last year. He is often nicknamed as 'Baby AB', referring to former South African captain AB de Villiers.

"I can’t wait for the fight" - Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Brevis further underlined that he is looking forward to playing against a tough opponent like Australia and feels it's the perfect time to represent the Proteas.

"I always look forward to and love tough situations and competition, so I can’t wait for the fight. I always tell everyone God’s timing is perfect. I believe that now is the perfect time and I’m ready for it.”

South Africa's series against Australia begins on August 30th with the three-match T20I series in Durban.