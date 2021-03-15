Bilateral series before the World T20 in India are crucial: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan's senior statesman, Mohammad Hafeez, has given his two cents regarding the pressure of playing in India. He feels the bilateral series before the World T20I will play a crucial role in preparing the players for the big stage.

While speaking in a YouTube video, Mohammad Hafeez stated that a sound preparation process for the mega-event would emphasize the smaller bilateral series scheduled beforehand.

“I am a big believer of the process. When you have a sound process then your end result or product is always going to be good. Wherever the event may be in India or anywhere, would be a big stage. You have to go through these smaller stages of bilateral series first and by winning them you can match up with any side in the final stage that is the mega-event itself."

Mohammad Hafeez deemed a player's ability to perform under pressure as the most significant factor in high-intensity international duels.

“What I have experienced is that in all the high-voltage and high-intensity games, the most important thing is the execution of skills under pressure. When you are under immense pressure that is where it is important to execute all the skills that you have or have learned. When you perform well in those cases you have the ability to absorb more pressure. This drives you to better performances."

Away T20I tours will help Pakistan prepare better: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan Cricket Team

Mohammad Hafeez feels that Pakistan have a terrific opportunity to bolster their World T20I preparations by performing well in their away tours. The 40-year-old stated that winning matches away from home will be a morale booster for Pakistan's players.

“Pakistan cricket has a great opportunity because they will be featuring in away series like South Africa in their home turf, England in England and West Indies in West Indies. This will determine where we stand as a team. If we can do well in these series and create a winning momentum then it will show that everyone is ready. This will show that everyone is ready to perform under pressure. Winning away series is a big morale booster. This gives you confidence for any big event."

Pakistan will be touring South Africa and Zimbabwe in April. They will feature in four T20Is against South Africa and three against Zimbabwe, amongst other matches.