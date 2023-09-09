"Birthday dump"- Shubman Gill shares highlights of his 24th birthday celebration amidst Asia Cup 2023

Indian opener Shubman Gill took to Instagram to express gratitude for all the wishes that he received on his 24th birthday. He also posted pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations to give the fans a sneak-peek into how his day went.

Shubman was seen celebrating his birthday with his father and also took some heartwarming pictures. He had also posted the video with his teammates where the likes of Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were seen smashing cake on the birthday boy's face.

Here's what Shubman Gill captioned his photos and videos with:

"Birthday dump 🎂 P.s thank you everyone for your wishes Lots of love❤️❤️"

Shubman Gill on facing Pakistan pacers

Speaking to the reporters ahead of India's Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Shubman Gill spoke about the preparation against the quality quicks like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Gill shed light on how hard he has been training and also opined that since India and Pakistan don't play enough cricket together, the batters aren't used to the pacers thereby becoming a challenge. On this, he stated:

"Having a left arm throw down specialist does help a lot. It helps in preparing for the angle. At this level, you would have faced left arm pacers. Whenever we come across a new bowler it makes a difference. We don't play Pakistan and we are not used to them. Shaheen swings a lot and Naseem is about pace and movement and likes to get help from the wickets. They present different challenges in different conditions."

In the previous India-Pakistan encounter, Gill struggled quite a lot, scoring 10 runs off 32 deliveries. The opener was a touch too defensive and would like to show some more intent. He will definitely be keen to improve when the two teams meet again in Colombo on Sunday.