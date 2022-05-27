“Indian cricket's man for all seasons” - Birthday wishes pour in for Ravi Shastri as former all-rounder turns 60

Social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for Ravi Shastri, the former all-rounder and ex-Team India coach, who turns 60 today. From current and former Indian cricketers to journalists and fans, everyone has chipped in to wish a happy birthday to the man who has worn many hats in Indian cricket.

Having made his international debut in 1981, Shastri went on to represent India in a combined total of 80 Tests and ODIs in a career spanning more than a decade. He ended his career with over 3000 runs in both Tests and one-dayers apart from claiming 280 international scalps.

Post-retirement, he has been one of the most common faces on television as a renowned commentator and analyst. He was appointed as Team India’s head coach in 2017 and was in charge until his contract expired after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi! Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me!Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi! Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me!Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi! 😉 https://t.co/hi3kU9XbEI

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do 🕺 Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do 🕺

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, appreciate your support always. Have a great day and year ahead. God bless you. 🤗 Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, appreciate your support always. Have a great day and year ahead. God bless you. 🤗 https://t.co/wiJqwfUXt8

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang

From being part of WC 83 to becoming ‘The Champion of Champions’ in 85

Hitting 6 sixes in an over in FC game to calling Yuvi’s 6 sixes in an over.



Voicing some iconic moments:



“In the air... Sreesanth takes it”



“Dhoni finishes off in style...” Happy birthday, @RaviShastriOfc From being part of WC 83 to becoming ‘The Champion of Champions’ in 85Hitting 6 sixes in an over in FC game to calling Yuvi’s 6 sixes in an over.Voicing some iconic moments:“In the air... Sreesanth takes it”“Dhoni finishes off in style...” Happy birthday, @RaviShastriOfc From being part of WC 83 to becoming ‘The Champion of Champions’ in 85Hitting 6 sixes in an over in FC game to calling Yuvi’s 6 sixes in an over.Voicing some iconic moments:“In the air... Sreesanth takes it” “Dhoni finishes off in style...”

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep Happy 60th birthday to one and only @RaviShastriOfc . The super Cred ad captures Ravi well: don’t recall Ravi ever taking a back step on and off the field. As @therealkapildev once remarked, ‘give me a cricketer of Sachin talent and Ravi determination!’ Go well ‘young’ man! Happy 60th birthday to one and only @RaviShastriOfc . The super Cred ad captures Ravi well: don’t recall Ravi ever taking a back step on and off the field. As @therealkapildev once remarked, ‘give me a cricketer of Sachin talent and Ravi determination!’ Go well ‘young’ man!😊👍

Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ @nanuramu I’ve to confess that of late I’ve become a huge fan of Ravi Shastri. It’s almost impossible to not like his take no prisoners attitude and swag. Happy birthday, champ. In my book you’re the most successful Indian coach ever @RaviShastriOfc I’ve to confess that of late I’ve become a huge fan of Ravi Shastri. It’s almost impossible to not like his take no prisoners attitude and swag. Happy birthday, champ. In my book you’re the most successful Indian coach ever @RaviShastriOfc

BCCI @BCCI

6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket

1983 World Cup-winner



Birthday wishes to the former 230 international matches6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket1983 World Cup-winnerBirthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc 230 international matches 👍6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket 👌1983 World Cup-winner 🏆Birthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/dGZ4Rc03ZR

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons. Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons. https://t.co/w1ZYoUtJas

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always 🙌

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 @RaviShastriOfc Happy birthday senior! Have a blessed year ahead! Happy birthday senior! Have a blessed year ahead! 🎂 @RaviShastriOfc

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



- Only Indian Opener to Score Double Century in Australia



- 1st Indian to Pick ODI Fifer in Australia



- Only Asian to score 750+ runs & pick 25+ wickets in a calendar year in Test (1983)



- 2nd Indian Opener to Score Century at Lords



(1/2) Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc - Only Indian Opener to Score Double Century in Australia- 1st Indian to Pick ODI Fifer in Australia- Only Asian to score 750+ runs & pick 25+ wickets in a calendar year in Test (1983)- 2nd Indian Opener to Score Century at Lords(1/2) Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc 💙- Only Indian Opener to Score Double Century in Australia- 1st Indian to Pick ODI Fifer in Australia- Only Asian to score 750+ runs & pick 25+ wickets in a calendar year in Test (1983)- 2nd Indian Opener to Score Century at Lords(1/2) https://t.co/vXopp11Fpz

Memorable moments of Ravi Shastri’s career

Shastri’s most memorable achievement on the cricketing field remains winning the ‘Champions of Champions’ title during the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985. He won an Audi for his brilliant all-round performance. He scored 182 runs at an average of 45.50 and claimed eight wickets at an average of 20.75.

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared Instagram stories to wish the former India coach..

In January 1985, he equaled Gary Sobers' world record of hitting six sixes in an over, achieving the rare feat during a Ranji Trophy match.

He was also the first Indian batter to register a double century in a Test in Australia. He did so during the Sydney Test in January 1992. He hammered debutant Shane Warne all over the park before becoming the late leg-spinner’s first Test victim.

The maverick personality of Indian cricket is currently in the news for his CRED ad, which is winning a lot of praise for presenting the former cricketer in a hilarious happy-go-lucky avatar.

