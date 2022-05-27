“Indian cricket's man for all seasons” - Birthday wishes pour in for Ravi Shastri as former all-rounder turns 60

Social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for Ravi Shastri, the former all-rounder and ex-Team India coach, who turns 60 today. From current and former Indian cricketers to journalists and fans, everyone has chipped in to wish a happy birthday to the man who has worn many hats in Indian cricket.
Having made his international debut in 1981, Shastri went on to represent India in a combined total of 80 Tests and ODIs in a career spanning more than a decade. He ended his career with over 3000 runs in both Tests and one-dayers apart from claiming 280 international scalps.
Post-retirement, he has been one of the most common faces on television as a renowned commentator and analyst. He was appointed as Team India’s head coach in 2017 and was in charge until his contract expired after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.
Twitterati share wishes for Ravi Shastri
Here’s a compilation of tweets wishing the former India all-rounder on his 60th birthday:
Memorable moments of Ravi Shastri’s career
Shastri’s most memorable achievement on the cricketing field remains winning the ‘Champions of Champions’ title during the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985. He won an Audi for his brilliant all-round performance. He scored 182 runs at an average of 45.50 and claimed eight wickets at an average of 20.75.
In January 1985, he equaled Gary Sobers' world record of hitting six sixes in an over, achieving the rare feat during a Ranji Trophy match.
He was also the first Indian batter to register a double century in a Test in Australia. He did so during the Sydney Test in January 1992. He hammered debutant Shane Warne all over the park before becoming the late leg-spinner’s first Test victim.
The maverick personality of Indian cricket is currently in the news for his CRED ad, which is winning a lot of praise for presenting the former cricketer in a hilarious happy-go-lucky avatar.