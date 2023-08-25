"Bit of a disappointing drop for me as well"- AB de Villiers on Yuzvendra Chahal's Asia Cup snub

Former legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers was a bit disappointed with Team India leaving out leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of their 17-man suad for Asia Cup 2023.

De Villiers has played quite a lot of cricket with Chahal at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is aware of the wicket-taking ability that the latter brings to the table.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Yuzvendra Chahal missing out:

"It is a bit of a disappointing drop for me as well. I think Yuzi is always handy with that leg-spinning option. We know how skillful and smart he can be. But the decision has been made and it is what it is."

AB de Villiers delighted with Jasprit Bumrah's comeback

AB de Villiers was impressed with the way Jasprit Bumrah performed against Ireland in the two T20Is that were played recently. Bumrah was coming back from a long-term injury, but it seemed like the pace and sharpness in his bowling was always present.

De Villiers feels these are good signs for Indian cricket and stated:

"Bumrah even won the Man of the Series in Ireland, coming back from injury, which shows you what kind of talent he is. I have heard the coaches say that he has never been away. I am not surprised at all with Bumrah's performance and it's exciting to see him in form."

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 2 when they take on Pakistan in Kandy.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).