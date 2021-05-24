“BJ Watling, a great role model” – Tom Blundell on taking over NZ wicketkeeping role after WTC final

Tom Blundell praised New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling, calling him a “great role model” as he hopes to emulate the former’s success in a similar role for the nation after the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final next month.

BJ Watling will retire after the WTC final against India at Southampton, meaning Tom Blundell will take over the wicketkeeping gloves for New Zealand the following season.

Speaking to Newshub from the sidelines of the Blackcaps training in Southampton, Tom Blundell threw light on BJ Watling’s impact on him and New Zealand cricket.

“I think he’s (BJ Watling) a fantastic guy to look up to. I’ve been around the group for the last four or five years, and to watch him is special. I’ve learned a lot from him. He goes about his work pretty tough, he works his arse off,” said Tom Blundell, who made his debut as an injury replacement for BJ Watling in the 2017-18 season before becoming a makeshift opener.

With Devon Conway and Will Young tipped to take over the opener’s role from Tom Blundell in the near future, the key responsibility of keeper-batter is set to fall upon the 30-year-old Wellington cricketer after BJ Watling’s retirement.

Tom Blundell wishes to leave a similar impression like BJ Watling, wishes to do things his own way, and hopes to fill up the 'big boots'.

“The way he (BJ Watling) operates is where I want to get to, but in my own way. He’s been a great, sort of, role model for me in the last few years. It’s big boots to fill, but hopefully, I can live up to what he’s done in the past,” said Tom Blundell, 30, who has played 10 Tests for New Zealand,” Tom Blundell added.

Most Test centuries in Eng soil among current Ind & NZ Players



Virat Kohli - 2

Rishabh Pant - 1

Cheteshwar Pujara - 1

Ajinkya Rahane - 1

KL Rahul - 1

Ross Taylor - 1

BJ Watling - 1

Kane Williamson - 1#WTC21 — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) May 22, 2021

BJ Watling, New Zealand’s most successful wicketkeeper-batsman in Tests

Making his debut as a specialist opening batsman in the 2009-10 season, BJ Watling grew into one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in Test cricket. Donning the gloves since 2012, he has emerged as New Zealand’s most successful wicketkeeper-batsman.

The South Africa-born cricketer has played 73 Tests for New Zealand, scoring 3,773 runs at an average of 38.11, registering eight centuries. As a keeper-batsman, he has 3,381 runs from 65 Tests at an average of 39.77. Second on the list is Brendon McCullum, with 2,803 runs from 52 Tests at 34.18.

One of the finest glovemen of the era, BJ Watling also has 257 dismissals (249 catches and eight stumpings) to his name, averaging 2.09 dismissals per innings. He has 56 more dismissals than Adam Parore, who played 67 Tests for New Zealand between 1990 and 2002.

New Zealand’s England tour begins with an intra-squad match in Taunton starting Thursday before entering the two-Test series against England starting at Lord’s on June 2. They will play the second Test in Edgbaston from June 10 before facing India in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18, which will be BJ Watling’s last international game.

