Black Caps opener Martin Guptill replaces Liam Livingstone at Melbourne Renegades for BBL|12

Veteran New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has inked a deal with the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades ahead of the 2022-23 edition. The Kiwi comes to the Renegades as a replacement for the number one draft pick Liam Livingstone, who pulled out due to an increased workload.

After falling out of favor due to Finn Allen's rise in international cricket, Guptill decided to relinquish his central contract to explore opportunities in the global T20 circuit. It will be the right-hander's second appearance in the Big Bash after starring for the Sydney Thunder in the second season.

Martin Guptill will link up with the franchise after Andre Russell's four-game stint at the start of the competition. He will be available for the final 10 fixtures and the finals, should the BBL|08 champions qualify.

The Auckland-born batter is also the fourth Black Caps cricketer to play in the BBL this summer. He follows after Trent Boult (Melbourne Stars), Colin de Grandhomme (Adelaide Strikers), and Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat).

Guptill will play his first game of the season on December 28 against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG.

"It will be nice to call Melbourne home for the summer" - Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill said he is looking forward to the challenge and is hoping to bring the Renegades some success with some familiar players. He said (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"This is a new challenge for me, and it will be nice to call Melbourne home for the summer. I'll be trying to make as many runs as I can to help drive the Renegades back up the ladder and push for team success.

"I've crossed paths with a few of the guys over the years on the international circuit and know this will be a great team environment to be part of."

With 3531 runs in 122 T20Is, Guptill is New Zealand's most-capped and the highest run-getter in the format. His 7346 runs in 198 ODIs is also the third-highest for the Black Caps. However, he was overlooked for the ongoing white-ball series against India.

