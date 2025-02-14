Black Cat enters the field during Tri-Series final between Pakistan and New Zealand 2025 [Watch]

A black cat entered the field during the Tri-Series final between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday (February 14) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two teams managed to reach the final after finishing in the top two after overcoming the challenge of the third team, South Africa.

Ad

An interesting moment transpired before the beginning of the 25th over as a cat made its way into the playing area and ran across the ground before exiting to halt the action momentarily. The play resumed after that, with Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah bowling to Daryl Mitchell.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

New Zealand clinched the trophy by beating Pakistan in Tri-Series final 2025

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. The hosts managed to score 242 runs in 49.3 overs before losing all the wickets. Mohammad Rizwan (46), Salman Agha (45), and Tayyab Tahir (38) got starts, but none of them could convert, which hurt their team's chances of posting a higher total.

Ad

New Zealand then chased down the target with much trouble in 45.2 overs and won the match by five wickets to lift the trophy. Daryl Mitchell (57), Tom Latham (56), Devon Conway (48), and Kane Williamson (34) chipped in for the Kiwis in the batting department to ensure a smooth sailing in the second innings.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said:

We batted first because we felt the wicket will turn and batting will be tough. But credit to their bowlers. The pacers took early wickets and (Mitchell) Santner and (Michael) Bracewell were pretty good. We were thinking of 280 at one stage. I and (Agha) Salman tried to build a partnership, but I got out at wrong time."

Ad

He added:

"We have to improve our fielding. (Mohammad) Abrar deserves praise. His sprint has improved, catching has improved and throw has improved too. But others need to improve too. Now, we know what are our shortcomings. We will try to improve on them heading into the Champions Trophy.

The two teams will square off in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19 at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback