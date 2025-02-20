“Bobzy hai kaun?” - Virender Sehwag’s hilarious reaction to Babar Azam’s meme during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag hilariously reacted to Pakistan batter Babar Azam's meme during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan and New Zealand played the first match of the tournament in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Ad

On a Cricbuzz show, the host asked a question if 'Bobzy' (Babar Azam) would have chased the total down in the game. Virender Sehwag hilariously replied, asking who is 'Bobzy'.

"Bobzy hai kaun pehle mujhe ye batao (Who is Bobzy tell me that first)," he said.

The host then said that Babar Azam's fans call him 'Bobzy'. The host also went on to mentioned the meme 'King Karlega' (The King will do it) referring to Babar.

Ad

Trending

Sehwag once again hilariously asked how many nicknames Babar has when the host made the 'King' reference.

"Bobzy, King, aur kitne naam hai unke? (Bobzy, King, how many more names does he have?)," Sehwag funnily asked.

The former Indian opener added that Babar should have batted till the end to help the hosts get off to a winning start in the tournament. However, he clarified that he did not have any idea about the memes.

Ad

Ad

Babar Azam's fifty in vain as Pakistan suffer 60-run defeat in 2025 Champions Trophy opener

Batting first in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener, New Zealand put up a solid total of 320/5 from their 50 overs in Karachi. Will Young and Tom Latham scored hundreds for the Kiwis.

In reply, Pakistan looked nowhere in the chase and were only playing the catch-up game throughout. They struggled to keep up with the required run-rate as they made only 22 runs in the powerplay (first ten overs).

Ad

Opening the batting, Babar Azam did score a half-century. However, he garnered 64 runs off 90 deliveries, including six fours and a six at a strike-rate of 71.11.

His efforts were not enough as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for just 260 runs in 47.2 overs, falling short by 60 runs in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback