Bollywood actress gets surprise birthday cake in the stands during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23. It was also a special occasion for the Bollywood star, who celebrates her birthday on February 25.

Ad

During the 2025 Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan, Urvashi Rautela received a surprise birthday cake in the stands from one of the ground officials. The Bollywood actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of the same as well.

In the video, she can be seen receiving her surprise birthday cake, which also had 'Happy Birthday' written on it. She was also seen thanking and greeting the official for the gesture while waving to the fans watching.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you for birthday surprise my 💓," she wrote in her post.

Ad

Coming to the match, Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for just 241 runs. It turned out to be a one-sided affair as India chased down the target in just 42.3 overs with six wickets at their disposal. Virat Kohli led the chase with an unbeaten century and was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his scintillating knock.

With this win, India moved to the top of the points table in Group A in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Ad

Indian celebrities grace the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with their presence during 2025 Champions Trophy

While Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was present in Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan, she was not the only Indian celebrity in attendance for the contest between the arch-rivals.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, was also seen cheering for the Men In Blue from the stands. Pushpa director Sukumar, along with his family, was present in the stands during the game as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Further, actor and mega star Chiranjeevi was also spotted in the stands. Moreover, a few Indian cricketers such as Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma were also present in the stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback