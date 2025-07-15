Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia attend Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord’s [In Picture]

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia were in attendance at Lord's on Day 5 of the third Test between England and India. The hosts sealed a 22-run victory to go 2-1 up in the series.

While Kriti Sanon is a well-known actress in Bollywood, Kabir Bahia is a London-based entrepreneur. Bahia shared a picture of the duo from the stands at Lord's as the two posed together.

Kriti was dressed in a beige top with shades on top. Kabir, twining with the actress, also sported a beige jacket over a white t-shirt with shades. The two were all smiles with the iconic venue in the background.

Below is a screenshot of Kabir's story post of the two on Instagram -

Screenshot of Kabir Bahia's Instagram story - Source: Kabir Bahia/IG

He also posted a video of the action from the ground on another story. Several former cricketers were also in attendance throughout the third Test. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was also present on the fifth day.

India will aim to bounce back after heartbreak in Lord's Test

Meanwhile, India will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat at Lord's. They were set a target of 193 runs in the final innings. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the visitors put up a solid fight. They displayed grit and determination till the end.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six. He found able support from Jasprit Bumrah (5 off 54) and Mohammed Siraj (4 off 30).

However, their efforts were in vain as England eventually wrapped up the contest. They bowled the visitors out for just 170 in what was a close and thrilling game. The next Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, and will be played in Manchester.

After the heartbreak at Lord's, Shubman Gill and Co. will look to utilise the break. They will have to rethink, recollect, and come back stronger for the fourth encounter. It will be a must-win game for India if they are to keep their chances of winning the series alive.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

