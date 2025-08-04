Bollywood star roars in jubilation as India secure thrilling 6-run win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test at The Oval [Watch]

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty roared in delight from the stands as India pulled off a thrilling six-run win to level the series 2-2 in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The dramatic contest at London’s Kennington Oval concluded on Monday, August 4.Chasing 374, England resumed Day 5 at 339/6 after 76.2 overs, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease. Overton ignited early hopes by striking consecutive boundaries off the first two deliveries bowled by Prasidh Krishna, reducing the target to just 27 runs.However, Mohammed Siraj turned the game on its head, removing Smith (2) and Overton (9) in quick succession to swing the momentum back in India’s favour. Shortly after, Krishna dismissed Josh Tongue for a duck, leaving England tottering at 357/9. Gus Atkinson put up a brave fight but couldn’t take his team over the line, as Siraj returned to claim the final wicket, dismissing him for 17 and bowling England out for 367.As India sealed a nail-biting six-run victory, Suniel Shetty was visibly elated, celebrating passionately in the Oval stands.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, claiming nine wickets across both innings.“I downloaded a picture from Google saying 'believe’” - Mohammed Siraj reflects on match-winning spellAs India secured a hard-fought victory in the fifth Test, Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 4/86 and 5/104 across the two innings. While receiving his award, he shared [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:“I feel amazing because we fought hard from day one till now. My plan was to hit my areas consistently and build pressure. Everything from there was a bonus. When I woke up today, I thought I could do it. I downloaded a picture from Google saying 'believe.' I thought the Brook drop was a game-changing moment. If it had been taken, we might not have come out today. But the way he attacked, hats off to him. Lord's was heartbreaking, Jaddu bhai told me to back my defence and remember my dad and do it for him.”The Indian pacer also finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series, picking up 23 scalps across nine innings at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 48.39, including two five-wicket hauls.