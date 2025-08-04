Prasidh Krishna castles Josh Tongue for a duck as England lose their ninth wicket on a dramatic Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Josh Tongue for a duck, leaving England nine down in their second innings on Day 5 (Monday, August 4) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.The breakthrough came on the final delivery of the 83rd over in England’s innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a 142 kmph full-length delivery, almost a yorker, that angled in sharply. The ball struck Tongue on the back pad and crashed into the stumps, triggering a loud roar of celebration from the Indian quick.Watch the video of the dismissal here:Josh Tongue perished for a 12-ball duck, leaving England at 357/ 9 after 83 overs. Chasing 374, they still needed 17 more runs to seal a thrilling victory.Mohammed Siraj bowls India to glory with final blow in 5th Test thrillerChasing 374 in the final innings, the hosts ended Day 4 at 339/6 after 76.2 overs, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease before rain forced an early end to play. On Day 5, Overton struck two boundaries off the first two deliveries, reducing the target to just 27 runs.In the 78th over, Mohammed Siraj brought the visitors back into the contest by dismissing Smith for two. The pacer struck again in the 80th over, removing Overton for nine as England slipped to 354/8.Prasidh Krishna then got rid of Josh Tongue for a duck, leaving the hosts nine down with 17 still needed for victory. Gus Atkinson put up a fight, but Siraj returned to clean him up for 17, bowling England out for 367. India secured a thrilling six-run win, ending the series in a 2–2 draw. Siraj starred in the final innings for the visitors, returning figures of 5/104 in 30.1 overs. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series, with a total of 23 scalps.