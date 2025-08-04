Prasidh Krishna castles Josh Tongue for a duck as England lose their ninth wicket on a dramatic Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:44 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Josh Tongue departed for a 12-ball duck (Source: Getty)

India pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Josh Tongue for a duck, leaving England nine down in their second innings on Day 5 (Monday, August 4) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the final delivery of the 83rd over in England’s innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a 142 kmph full-length delivery, almost a yorker, that angled in sharply. The ball struck Tongue on the back pad and crashed into the stumps, triggering a loud roar of celebration from the Indian quick.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Josh Tongue perished for a 12-ball duck, leaving England at 357/ 9 after 83 overs. Chasing 374, they still needed 17 more runs to seal a thrilling victory.

Mohammed Siraj bowls India to glory with final blow in 5th Test thriller

Chasing 374 in the final innings, the hosts ended Day 4 at 339/6 after 76.2 overs, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease before rain forced an early end to play. On Day 5, Overton struck two boundaries off the first two deliveries, reducing the target to just 27 runs.

Ad

In the 78th over, Mohammed Siraj brought the visitors back into the contest by dismissing Smith for two. The pacer struck again in the 80th over, removing Overton for nine as England slipped to 354/8.

Prasidh Krishna then got rid of Josh Tongue for a duck, leaving the hosts nine down with 17 still needed for victory. Gus Atkinson put up a fight, but Siraj returned to clean him up for 17, bowling England out for 367. India secured a thrilling six-run win, ending the series in a 2–2 draw.

Siraj starred in the final innings for the visitors, returning figures of 5/104 in 30.1 overs. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series, with a total of 23 scalps.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications