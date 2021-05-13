“Bolne De, Takleef Hua Hai Bechare Ko” – Twitterati trolls Tim Paine after he says Australia were distracted by India’s ‘sideshows’ 

Tim Paine’s recent comments on India’s historic Test series win earlier this year haven’t gone down well with Indian fans. Many flocked to Twitter to troll Tim Paine after the Australian Test skipper suggested they were distracted by India’s antics.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Tim Paine claimed Australia were undone by India’s ‘sideshows’ during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 36-year-old suggested that Australians were affected by India’s attempts to distract them with things that didn’t matter.

“Part of the challenge of playing against India is they’re very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn’t really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that. The classic example was when they said they weren’t going to the Gabba so we didn’t know where we were going. They’re very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball,” Tim Paine claimed.

As expected, the comments didn’t go down well with Indian fans. Soon after the interview went viral, ‘Tim Paine’ and ‘Gabba’ trended on Twitter as fans trolled the wicket-keeper for his poor comments.

Fans slam Tim Paine after ‘sideshow’ comment

Fans criticised Tim Paine for his poorly worded statement, suggesting the Australian skipper should own up to the loss rather than giving trivial reasons. Many pointed out the struggles faced by the Indian team on tour, tweeting about how the visitors went about their business instead of finding excuses. Others also shared clips of Tim Paine's antics, referring to how the wicket-keeper was the one to sledge Indian cricketers.

Tim Paine is still in gabba trauma.

Why do these ausies are so salty about losing. — jasmine (@TiredOfProcess) May 13, 2021

Opposition even complain about pitches, but not once have we seen India complain, be it Kohli or Shastri. — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) May 13, 2021

An excerpt from Tim Paine’s recent interview. Just parking it here. You are entitled to form your own opinions. 😎🙈 pic.twitter.com/Ej1u7RCrlM — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) May 13, 2021

This from Tim Paine seems like a fairly unconvincing explanation for why 🇦🇺 lost another home test series to 🇮🇳: they bamboozled us with distractions!



Also pretty insulting to your own players.



Why can’t you just say 🇮🇳 played better than us and leave it at that? https://t.co/vxVun9eoAn — Michael Appleton 🗳 🏏 (@michelappleton) May 13, 2021

Tim Paine's popularity fell off a cliff last year. The latest comments are burying the last shred of reputation he has.



Apparently India are "very good at creating sideshows".



The actual "sideshow". pic.twitter.com/NGwqhSF8HB — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 13, 2021

Twitter has a field day with comical Tim Paine memes

Memes and hilarious jibes flooded Twitter soon after Tim Paine’s interview, with fans in splits as they trolled the Australian captain. Multiple fans posted comical memes online, claiming Tim Paine is yet to get over the Gabba loss.

After reading Tim Paine's statement about Gabba win,

Indian fans to Tim Paine - pic.twitter.com/1Eh1kzk8z0 — Pallavi Anand (@impallaviianand) May 13, 2021

Tim Paine after Gabba loss : Indians are very good at distracting & Niggling



Rishab Pant be like : pic.twitter.com/c0vWoL5A3Y — Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) May 13, 2021

Tim Paine remembering Gabba pic.twitter.com/Jq7tly4qYV — Kevin Owens (@kevinowens691) May 13, 2021

Tim Paine remembering Gabba. pic.twitter.com/bWSvHpbnsh — Shantanu Shrivastava (@DaKingInDaNorff) May 13, 2021

Twetting about Gabba ground is enough ...Tim paine will have more pain...

Lets talk about Washi's cute little one pic.twitter.com/xTIAsm65pF — Ri_17 (@PaririThapa) May 13, 2021