"Bolne se kuch nahi hota"- Shadab Khan takes indirect dig at Ajit Agarkar for comment on Virat Kohli handling Pakistan pacers

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan took an indirect dig at Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar for his comment pertaining to the Men in Green's pace attack. Agarkar was recently asked about how India would handle the pace attack of Pakistan which on its day is one of the best in the world.

Agarkar had just one sentence to respond to it with a smile. He said:

"Virat Kohli will take care of them."

After Pakistan's win over Afghanistan in the third ODI, Shadab Khan was told about Ajit Agarkar's comments by the reporters. He gave a smart response to it, indirectly claiming that they would let the cricket do the talking. He said:

"Dekhiye, ye depend karta hai on a day. Main ya koi aur, ya unki taraf se koi aisa bol de. To bolne se kuch nahi hota, kuch change nahi hota. Jab match hoga, match mein jo cheezein nazar ayengi, asal cheez wahi hoti hai (See, it all depends on what happens that day. Me or someone else, or someone from their side, can say whatever they want. It doesn't make any difference. When the match takes place, then only we'll get to know what is the reality)."

Shadab Khan provides unique balance to Pakistan team

One of the biggest advantages of having bowlers who can bat is batting depth and Pakistan have already shown how crucial it is especially in ODI cricket. They have the luxury of using Shadab Khan as a floater according to the situation.

Shadab is versatile enough to build an innings as well as play the big shots when needed. The likes of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi also can use the long handle, ensuring further cushion down the order.

Any team in the world would arguably love to have such depth in their batting without compromising the bowling might.